Who is Liz Cambage? Kevin Durant and former WNBA star spark romance rumors over viral picture

Liz Cambage on July 01, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia (Image via Getty)

After being spotted at a concert with Liz Cambage, Kevin Durant has sent the rumor mill abuzz, with fans taking to social media to speculate about their relationship status. Durant and Cambage posed together during a concert, and the photograph went viral after Cambage’s story was reposted by Durant to his own Instagram stories.

Liz Cambage is a former WNBA player from Australia. Born to a Nigerian father and Australian mother in England, Cambage moved to Australia after her parents split, as per The U.S. Sun.

While Cambage and Durant have not confirmed if they are dating, their fans have been over the moon at the prospect of a relationship between the two athletes. At the same time, the public’s interest in Cambage’s career in the WNBA as well as in other leagues has also increased.

Liz Cambage posted this photo with Kevin Durant on IG 👀🐐 pic.twitter.com/cXyQ6zuFBa — 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢☆ (@Stunna999_) August 12, 2025

All about Liz Cambage’s basketball career

Liz Cambage, who was over 6-feet tall at the age of 10, began playing basketball at her mother’s insistence and to deal with bullying related to her height, noted The U.S. Sun. Cambage began playing with the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) in Australia as a junior with the Dandenong Rangers beginning from the 2007 to 2008 season. She played with the Australian Institute of Sport on a scholarship.

Cambage began her stint at the WNBA in 2011, when the Tulsa Shock drafted her. As per OutKick, she was not happy at the prospect of joining the team, and said at the time,

“I don't want to play at Tulsa, I've made that clear. They want to make me a franchise player, but I'm not going to the WNBA for that. I'm going there to learn and improve my game. But what can you do?”

By 2012, though, Cambage decided to part ways with the team, noted ESPN. The 6 feet 9 inches tall player then began playing basketball in China, with the Zheijang Chouzhou club, cementing her place among the highest paid female basketball players in the world with a salary of $400,000, as per The U.S. Sun.

Cambage, who also played for Sichuan Yuanda in China, attended the 2012 and 2016 Olympics Games while representing the Australian national team, known as the Opals, as per 7 News.

By 2018, Cambage began playing in the WNBA again after being signed by the Dallas Wings. Cambage, who had taken a brief break from basketball in 2017, spoke about her future while joining the Dallas Wings, and as per WNBA.com, said,

"Even playing in China and with the Opals, basketball got really negative for me. I just really needed time to step back and refresh. I had an amazing season in Australia over our summer, and really found my love for basketball again. I’m hoping to bring that back to the WNBA.”

Cambage, who is a four-time WNBA All-Star, also played for Las Vegas Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks.

Cambage did not represent the Opals at the Tokyo Olympics after she was embroiled in a skirmish with the Nigerian team. As per the Nigerian women’s basketball team, Cambage used a racial slur against them, after which an altercation occurred between the players, noted Just Women’s Sports. Cambage has denied the accusations, but she did not play with the Opals after the incident, as per the news outlet.

In 2022, Yahoo Sports reported that Liz Cambage had decided to step away from basketball, after playing a few games with the LA Sparks.