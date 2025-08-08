Did Rosie O'Donnell say she's boycotting American Eagle jeans and will refuse a sponsorship if offered one? Viral claim debunked

Rosie O'Donnell attends Inaugural SignLight International Film Festival: Opening Night Screening Of "Being Michelle" (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

A picture of Rosie O'Donnell is going viral on the internet. The image stated that the comedian and actor allegedly claimed that she would be boycotting American Eagle jeans and would refuse a sponsorship if offered one after their controversial ad with Sydney Sweeney.

The meme has gone viral on social media apps, including X, Threads, Instagram, and Facebook. On Facebook, Zealous Memes' post has garnered nearly 3,000 reactions. Stand-up comedian Terrence K. Williams has shared the news on Facebook, and it has garnered over 72,000 responses.

The claim is false because Rosie O'Donnell has not discussed Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad. The Facebook page that created the image, Zealous Memes, clearly wrote in its about section that it makes memes to "expose" the "clown world."

"I make memes exposing our clown world," the page's about section states.

Rosie O'Donnell has recently spoken up about The View's potential cancellation. On her TikTok account on August 7, the comedian posted a picture of the show's hosts and said that she was worried that ABC would cancel it for speaking up against Donald Trump.

Following the White House's statement on The View, Rosie O'Donnell shared her thoughts on TikTok

According to The Variety's July 23, 2025, report, The View host Joy Behar stated in the July 23, 2025, episode of the television show that Donald Trump reportedly tried to overthrow the government, and he was supposedly jealous of Barack Obama for his qualities.

After the episode aired, Taylor Rogers, the White House spokesperson, released a statement calling Joy Behar an "irrelevant loser" and suggesting that The View could get cancelled soon.

"Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It's no surprise that The View's ratings hit an all-time low last year. She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump's historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air," the statement read.

Rosie O'Donnell shared on TikTok that she was worried that ABC was allegedly going to cancel the show over its "liberal bias." She was a part of The View's panel from 2006 to 2007 and briefly in 2014.

O'Donnell claimed that the Trump administration is reportedly trying to silence people who speak up. The comedian said that on television, people supposedly "nod" and agree with everything Donald Trump does, and that is "terrifying."

"This isn't just about a TV show. It's about what happens when powerful men decide they've heard enough from women. When they label truth as BS, and disagreement as danger, and they start scrubbing the airwaves of anyone who makes them uncomfortable. What they're really trying to do is shut us up. All of us," the comedian wrote.

Donald Trump directly addressed Rosie O'Donnell last month when he shared on Truth Social on July 12 that he was considering taking away her American citizenship for repeatedly talking about the Trump administration. Calling O'Donnell a "threat to humanity," the President told her to stay in Ireland.

In other news, Rosie O'Donnell has not spoken up about her image being used to create viral claims. Nor has she discussed the American Eagle ad.