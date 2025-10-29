What happened to Rosie O'Donnell's daughter Chelsea? Actress requests support as daughter confronts prison and addiction

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Rosie O'Donnell attends Inaugural SignLight International Film Festival: Opening Night Screening Of "Being Michelle" at SilverScreen Theater on April 16, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

Rosie O’Donnell has asked followers for prayers as her daughter faces a prison sentence. The 63-year-old comedian/ actress shared a throwback picture of her 28-year-old daughter, Chelsea, on Instagram. In the post, a younger version of Chelsea wears a pink sweater atop a striped turtleneck. O’Donnell captioned the post:

"My child Chelsea Belle - before addiction took over her life - I loved her then, I love her now as she faces a scary future- prayers welcomed-

On October 22, 2025, Chelsea, whom Rosie O’Donnell adopted as a baby, had her probation revoked and was sentenced to prison time.





She was arrested three times between September and December 2024 on multiple felony charges, including neglecting a child, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of methamphetamine.

She was also charged with misdemeanours, including illegally obtained prescription drugs, possession of THC, drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

After news of Chelsea’s arrest circulated, Rosie posted a photo of the mom of four with her child and wrote:

"Chelsea is in the news today — this is a photo from a better time."

Sadly, this is not new for our family," the family stated. "Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade — we are all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease."

More details on Chelsea’s legal troubles as mother Rose O’Donnell seeks fans' prayers

After Chelsea’s third arrest on the same offences of possession of narcotics and others, she appeared in court in March 2025. Her misdemeanour charges were dropped. She received a six-year probation in March 2025.

She also received a warning of prison time if she violated any of the probation terms, which included absolute sobriety, no contact with drug users or peddlers, and no possession of alcohol or other controlled substances without a valid prescription.

Rosie opened up to PEOPLE about dealing with her daughter’s addiction:

"I have compassion for those struggling with addiction - Chelsea was born into addiction, and it has been a painful journey for her and her four young children. We continue to love and support her through these horrible times. Prayers welcomed."

