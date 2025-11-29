Rosie O'Donnell accuses Trump of "verbally" raping a woman after he called a female reporter "stupid," urges White House journalists to push back

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 06: Rosie O'Donnell arrives in Australia ahead of her "Common Knowledge" show at the Sydney Opera House on October 06, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for Tinderbox Productions)

Rosie O'Donnell recently reacted to President Donald Trump reportedly calling a female reporter "stupid." O'Donnell believed that White House reporters must start calling out Trump's questionable remarks. The 63-year-old comedian further said that a "decent person" would voice their opinions against the comments.

"A decent person would stand up in spite of their job and say, 'I will not sit here and watch you verbally assault and attack and rape a woman,'" continued O'Donnell.

The comedian further added,

"Open your goddamn mouths and save your souls because you're going to have to live with yourself long after he is gone."

Rosie O'Donnell shared her views on the situation while speaking to former CNN anchor Jim Acosta on his show. The remark by Trump was made during a press briefing at Mar-a-Lago on Thanksgiving for CBS News' chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes. Rosie O'Donnell further described the reasoning behind such a behavior to be "a thing called dementia." Calling Trump a "disgrace," O'Donnell said,

"What happened to someone standing next to that woman saying, 'Did you just call her stupid? Did you just call her stupid, President of the United States?'"

According to The Daily Beast, the president made this remark after Cordes disagreed with his claim about Rahmanullah Lakanwal entering the US without going through proper security checks. Donald Trump was heard saying,

"Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person?"

The outlet further reported that this was the third time that Donald Trump happened to make questionable remarks against journalists, all of whom happened to be female.

Donald Trump called The New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers "ugly"

As previously mentioned, this was not the first time that Donald Trump made insulting remarks against female reporters. Just a few days back, The New York Times published a report that was focused particularly on the president's old age and fatigue. According to the article, he was not very active in his second term, as he was during his first term as president.

Donald Trump refuted these claims and bashed the outlet. What grabbed attention was his remark about Katie Rogers, the author of the article. While lashing out at Rogers and calling her a "third-rate reporter," the president also claimed that she has only been "assigned to write only bad things."

"The writer of the story, Katie Rogers, who is assigned to write only bad things about me, is a third-rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out," added Trump.

In his Truth Social post, Donald Trump further wrote,

"There will be a day when I run low on energy; it happens to everyone, but with a perfect physical exam and a comprehensive cognitive test ('that was aced') just recently taken, it certainly is not now."

Less than two weeks ago, the president made headlines for calling a Bloomberg correspondent "piggy" on Air Force One. The Times of India reported that Trump has previously made offensive comments about women and referred to menstruation to avoid answering difficult questions.