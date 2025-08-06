The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 5 Recap: What did Belly and Conrad talk about?

The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 © Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 came out on August 6, 2025, at 3 am ET/midnight PT on Prime Video. The episode highlights the relationships and emotions surrounding Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah.

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5, Belly and Conrad have several meaningful conversations that reveal much about their complex relationship. The words they share are mostly about their upcoming wedding. Conrad shares how he feels all the time, and states how their relationship is changing. Belly expresses the struggle she is facing with the plan of the wedding, especially the expenses.

Conrad hovers over his own problems, like losing his job and going to therapy for his panic attacks. Even though they try to stay apart, Belly still cares for him.

The conversation moves towards how much the duo has changed and grown with age. Their conversation strikes the notes of unspoken emotion, especially when they are at a peach orchard and talk about their past and present feelings.

Conrad agreed to be Jeremiah's best man on the last day of Belly's birthday weekend. Belly is left to deal with the aftermath, though, after going through some emotional turmoil. She stays with Cousins while Conrad is also there.

Everything that happened in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5

On the fifth episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, Conrad and Belly try to navigate their feelings for each other. One week after Belly’s birthday weekend, Conrad extended his stay in Cousins after overhearing Belly cry in her room.

Conrad reflects on the moment Belly hugged him after he baked her Dirt Bombs, a tender moment that continues to replay in his mind.

As Conrad works on the roof, he becomes distracted by Belly swimming in the pool. Conrad is still struggling with his emotions, particularly when it comes to Belly.

Conrad receives a call from his father about the wedding. However, he remains firm and mentions to his father that the wedding decision is Belly and Jeremiah's.

Conrad maintains distance from Belly. He convinces himself that he has to stay away from her until the wedding. He holds on to a wild hope that his feelings for her will fade when she marries his brother.

However, his thoughts never turned real. Meanwhile, Belly struggles with the reality of planning a wedding that she can’t afford. She breaks down to Conrad.

Now Conrad opens up to Belly. He reveals that he was fired from his job after his brother Steven’s accident and admits that he’s been going to therapy to cope with his panic attacks. Belly listens, and reassures him.

Conrad and Belly stop at a peach orchard. They share an intimate moment when Conrad wipes peach juice from Belly’s face. However, soon Jeremiah returns.

Later, Jeremiah tells Belly that his dad will pay for the wedding. The only change in it is that he wants it at a club, not the house. This decision suddenly leaves Belly feeling uneasy.

Conrad’s promise to his mother

Conrad reflects on a promise he made to his late mother, Susannah. Four years ago, Susannah reassured Conrad that he would always be there for his brother, Jeremiah. If needed, he would look out for him.

Now Conrad is determined to keep that promise and suppress his feelings for Belly. As the wedding draws closer, Conrad's dilemma hits him hard.

He is still unsure if he can continue to keep his emotions in check or confront Belly about his true feelings.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 is available to stream on Prime Video.

