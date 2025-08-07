Has Pretty Girls Cook survived after Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service? Here's what we know in 2025

Celebrity Television Chef, Gordon Ramsay (Image via Getty)

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode 9 featured Pretty Girls Cook, a soul food restaurant in Philadelphia.

The episode aired on July 30, 2025, and showed the problems that had pushed the once-busy place close to shutting down.

The restaurant was started in October 2017 by Chef Dominique Ryan, who learned to cook from her grandmother.

It did well in the beginning but started to struggle after the COVID-19 pandemic, with a $170,000 debt and lower food quality.

As shown in the FOX reality show, line cook Mina contacted Gordon Ramsay for help.

In response, Ramsay and his team made several improvements and encouraged Dominique to take stronger leadership. With new equipment and fresh motivation, the staff worked to get the restaurant back on track.

According to their latest Instagram update from June 2025, Pretty Girls Cook is now open four days a week, from Thursday to Sunday.

The team shared that the new schedule is part of their summer plan.

The post read,

“We’re switching things up for the season! Pretty Girls Cook will be closed Monday - Wednesday so we can bring you the best vibes and flavors for the rest of the week.”

Revival on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

During episode 9 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, the chef and his team stepped in to assist Pretty Girls Cook, a woman-run restaurant that had once been a local favorite.

At the time of filming, the business was struggling both financially and operationally. Ramsay addressed several issues, including health hazards and team miscommunication.

Chef Dominique admitted during this episode of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service that the restaurant’s decline affected her love for cooking. When asked what it would mean to lose Pretty Girls Cook, she replied,

“It took away my love for being creative.”

Ramsay responded by asking the staff to step outside so he could speak to Dominique privately.

He encouraged Dominique to take charge and lead the team. The Secret Service team upgraded the restaurant and helped bring back structure.

The kitchen staff was guided to work better together with clear roles.

By the end of this episode of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, customers had returned and shared good feedback. Ramsay praised the team’s efforts.

Pretty Girls Cook’s current status and schedule in 2025

According to their Instagram post from June 12, 2025, the restaurant is open four days a week, Thursday through Sunday, as part of a summer schedule change. The caption explained,

"Open Thursday–Sunday, come through for great food, good energy, and unforgettable meals."

On Thursdays and Fridays, the restaurant operates from 3 pm to 9 pm. Saturdays include brunch service from 10 am to 2 pm, followed by dinner from 4 pm to 10 pm.

On Sundays, the eatery is open for brunch only, from 10 am to 3 pm. The restaurant offers dine-in, takeout, delivery, and reservation options to accommodate various customer preferences.

Following their appearance on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, Pretty Girls Cook has received renewed attention.

Reviews across platforms like TripAdvisor and Google reflect positive ratings, 4.3 stars on both sites and a 3.8-star rating on Yelp.

The restaurant has also participated in several notable events in recent years.

They served at the Chicago Excel Academy in 2023, catered for Alicia Keys’ concert at the Met, and partnered with GQ Magazine and Hennessy at a World Trade Center event in March 2024.

In July 2025, they created a custom menu for a Black Camp event and hosted a Social Wednesday gathering with a live DJ.

While they operate fewer days a week, the team continues to focus on quality service and event participation as part of their ongoing growth.

Stay tuned for more updates.