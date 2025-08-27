Who plays Philip Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Philip Kiriakis (Image via Instagram/ @dayspeacock)

On the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, the character Philip Kiriakis was first introduced in 1998 and was originally played by actor Shane Nicholas. Over the years, several actors have stepped into the role. Currently, the role of Philip Kiriakis is being portrayed by John-Paul Lavoisier who joined the cast as Philip in 2015, but his time in Salem (a fictional place where the show is set) was brief, as he departed the following year. During his absence, Jay Kenneth Johnson, who had previously portrayed Philip from 2002 to 2007, returned to the role.

In 2019, John-Paul Lavoisier reprised his role as Philip Kiriakis and has since continued to appear on the show in a recurring capacity.

Here’s everything to know about John-Paul Lavoisier, the actor behind the character on Days of Our Lives

John-Paul Lavoisier is an American actor born on March 12, 1980, in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, USA. According to IMDb, John grew up in the town where the 1958 sci-fi classic The Blob was filmed. During his childhood years, the actor was fascinated by magic and drums. As he grew up, he got himself enrolled in the University of the Arts in Philadelphia to study jazz music. However, two years in and John discovered his passion for films.

During his college years, he often traveled to Manhattan, taking on every modeling opportunity that came his way. He recalled booking gigs in print media, novel covers, small venue theater productions, and many more. However, his primary source of income came from waiting tables in the city’s restaurants.

Anyway, the actor auditioned and worked as an extra in several TV shows like All My Children, Sex and the City, and a few more. However, he got his big breakthrough in 2002 as Rex Balsom on One Life to Live. John played the role for nearly 10 years until the show was canceled in 2011.

John has since appeared on several other entertainment projects like Wolves of Wall Street, Gossip Girl, Home Is Where the Killer Is, Killer in Suburbia, Crazy Bitches, Ripple, and many more.

Here’s everything to know about the character of Philip Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives

Philip Kiriakis is a fictional character on Days of Our Lives. Philip is the son of Victor Kirikis and Kate Roberts. Philip has been at the centre of several major storylines because of his twisted love interactions.

He was involved with Chloe Lane and also married Belle Black; however, due to several challenges in their married life, the two eventually separated. He was also briefly involved with Stephanie Johnson, who is currently dating Philip’s cousin Alex Kiriakis. The two of them also got into a physical fight after learning a few things from the past.

In the current scenario of the soap opera Days of Our Lives, Philip is serving as co CEO of TITAN industries with half-brother Xander Kiriakis. As seen in the recent episode, Philip’s fraud in business has been discovered; on the other hand, he slept with Gabi, who is working on bringing TITAN to its knees in collaboration with Tony DiMera. This might cost him his position at his company and may lead him into a mess.

Catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

