Who plays Agnes DeMille on Wednesday season 2, and where have you seen her before?

Wednesday’s unofficial fan club ( via Instagram)

Netflix's mega hit Wednesday reconsiders an iconic character from the Addams Family mythos through a creepy, cool coming-of-age story. The series was released in 2022 and was developed by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, with Tim Burton directing four episodes. The show reached the level of a cultural phenomenon by blending the gothic trope with great comedy and a mystery.

In season 2 of Wednesday, released on August 6, 2025, Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) returns to Nevermore Academy, as she tries to process the life of a cult of fame surrounding her for stopping a monstrous threat in season 1. As layers unfold for her around solving the murderous bird mystery, she is met with the ugliest stalker and works on her newly born psychic powers.

With returning cast talents like Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair and new cast members, the season expands on strange twists and character development.

Agnes DeMille, with a quirky and creepy factor, has already made her a fan favourite!

Who plays Agnes DeMille, and where have you seen them before?

Agnes DeMille, an unusual Nevermore student who has the power to turn invisible, is played by Evie Templeton, a 16-year-old British actress. Agnes is not only Wednesday’s biggest fan, but her obsession with Wednesday goes to dangerous levels and is ultimately a threat as she finds great schemes to get closer to Wednesday.

Templeton’s performance is electric and her ability to reflect Agnes' creepy charm and layered vulnerability is a level of finesse that has earned her plenty of praise.

Templeton recently described in a Netflix interview that she scored the role after a stellar Zoom audition. Despite some technical difficulties at the time, she had great chemistry with Jenna Ortega, although it would not have likely be different on a live audition.

In order to capture the unforgettable but translatable spirit of Agnes, she drew upon brilliant gothic characters and old films such as The Shining to enhance the character's performance, and she was indeed a standout in the ensemble of the season.

Templeton has already had many significant career highlights (albeit early on). Her first role was as Grace Holland in the 2023 folk-horror Lord of Misrule, wherein she showed another great performance alongside Tuppence Middleton. Even at a young age, she appeared comfortable in unsettling performances. She portrayed Frieda in the first series of the BBC time-warping drama Life After Life (2022), where she gave a lot of emotional gravity to that character's plight.

Templeton most recently starred in a gritty crime case as Young Lisa in Criminal Record (2024) on Apple TV alongside Peter Capaldi (and a young Rudi Dharmalingam).

Apart from live performances, Templeton voiced Laura in the eagerly awaited Silent Hill 2 video game remake, released in 2024, being praised for her scary vocal performance.

To get into character for Agnes, Templeton watched a lot of Nevermore, and Wednesday's mannerisms and intensity to influence her role.

Posts on X displayed significant fan buzz about Templeton stealing the show, and the majority suggested she is destined to be a breakout star.

Where to watch

Fans can check out Evie Templeton as Agnes DeMille in Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 streaming on Netflix now and Part 2 due for release on September 3, 2025.