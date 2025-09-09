Who is d4vd? Impounded meaning explored amid Tesla human body remains scandal

d4vd built a huge fan base with his single Romantic Homicide and other songs (Image via Getty)

A dead body of an unidentified individual was discovered on September 8, 2025, in an impounded Tesla in Hollywood. For the unversed, impounded is a word used for certain items that are seized by the police or customs for breaking some kind of rule.

As per Eyewitness News, the vehicle is reportedly registered under the name of d4vd, a popular face in the music industry, known for singles such as Here With Me and Romantic Homicide. The dead body was recovered by the Los Angeles Police Department, and it was inside a bag, as per ABC 7.

Moreover, human remains were allegedly discovered in the front trunk of the car at the same time. The authorities covered the entire area surrounding the vehicle with yellow tape after finding the body.

The New York Post stated that the car was not being used for a long time. Notably, the body was found when workers contacted the police immediately about a foul smell coming from the vehicle.

Investigators also claimed that the car had license plates from Texas, and it was initially abandoned in the Hollywood Hills, following which it was allegedly brought to the spot where the workers reported the foul smell.

Meanwhile, d4vd has not commented on anything related to the dead body being discovered in the car, as of this writing. On the other hand, LAPD has already started investigating the matter, as stated by Hot New Hip Hop.

d4vd has released a lot of albums and singles: Career and other details explained







According to Billboard, the Queens, New York City native became an expert in musical instruments like the piano during his childhood. Notably, he was even interested in Fortnite, following which he added the music of famous singles for gameplay montages shared on YouTube.

However, d4vd later decided to make his music when the YouTube videos led to copyright strikes. His journey in the musical world started with the creation of a single titled Run Away.

But the 20-year-old became a popular face with his song Romantic Homicide, which managed to grab a spot on the Billboard charts. Back in April this year, d4vd recalled his career in the music industry while speaking to Songwriter Universe, saying that when he decided to make his music, he discovered an app on iPhone called BandLab.



“I started learning how to engineer and program my voice, and how to make beats and how to sing, too. I started making songs the next day, and then I released my first song a month later and put that in one of my Fortnite videos, and it took off. My friend were using it in their videos”, dv4d said.



Also known as David Anthony Burke, he has collaborated with record labels such as Darkroom and Interscope. After creating Run Away, he continued releasing many other singles like Never Again, Fly Away, Take Me to the Sun, Life’s a Dream, More Than Just Friends, Dirty Secrets, and more.

His debut album, Withered, came out in April 2025 and had 15 songs in the soundtrack. Moreover, it also reached the 13th position on the US Billboard 200 and was at the top of other charts at the same time.