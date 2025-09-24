Who got married on Love Is Blind: France? Details explored

Love Is Blind: France (Image via Getty)

The debut season of Love Is Blind: France released its long-awaited finale on September 24, 2025. The segment titled The Big Day saw the final four couples head to the altar to reveal whether they wanted to get married or part ways.

The four pairs were Kim and Thomas, Van-My and Sabrina, Julie and Charles, and Alexandre and Chloé.

The fifth pair, Yannick and Tatiana, broke up in episode 8, unable to overcome their differences and resolve their conflicts.

However, not all four couples tied the knot on the final day. Two said “I do,” while the rest decided not to take that step.

Chloé and Alexandre, as well as Julie and Charles, got married in the season finale of Love Is Blind: France. On the contrary, Kim and Thomas, as well as Van-My and Sabrina, chose not to.

While two pairs celebrated their journey and looked forward to their life ahead, the other two shared the reasons why things did not work out for them.

Love Is Blind: France: Unpacking the wedding vows of the couples who got married

Chloé and Alexandre







Both Chloé and Alexandre were nervous about heading to the altar, afraid of the consequences their decisions might cause.

While reading her wedding vows, Chloé told Alexandre that he was someone “so kind and gentle” and that she loved spending every moment with him.



“I’m so extremely grateful to be able to give love another chance, and I thank you for letting me do so. Today, Alex, I wish us both a journey towards true and lasting happiness. Together, we will be stronger,” she added.



As for Alexandre, the Love Is Blind: France star called Chloé a “courageous woman” and commended her for being patient with him even when times were tough.

He credited her for bringing him “all the light, the strength, and the freedom” that made him feel good.

Shortly after, the wedding officiant asked the pair if they accepted each other as husband and wife, to which both replied, “I do.”

With that, Chloé and Alexandre were pronounced husband and wife.

While speaking to the Love Is Blind: France cameras, Alexandre confessed that he became emotional at the ceremony because of how beautiful Chloé looked in her dress.

He admitted that he had an epiphany and realized he was in love with her. It was why he was able to overcome his hesitation.

Julie and Charles

While reading her vows to Charles, Julie stated that she joined the experiment to find love, but found “so much more.”

She professed her love to Charles and credited him for giving her the space to say the words “I love you” again.



“You are my man, my best friend, the one who understands me best. And today, I’m happy to have shared this adventure with you, and I would like for us to embark on this new phase of eternal love. We are just two big kids who are a little broken, but I know we can build a solid kingdom full of joy,” she expressed.



Julie assured the Love Is Blind: France star that he would always be her priority and promised to never abandon him.

Charles expressed a similar sentiment, thanking her for showing him tenderness and love and for making him believe in the process.



“I don’t have all the answers yet, but today, I have at least one for you, one for us, one for me, and one for our future,” he added.



The wedding officiant then asked the couple if they would take each other as husband and wife, to which both answered in the affirmative.

With that, they were declared married.

In the closing segment of the episode, the couple gushed over building their “kingdom” together, admitting love was “totally” blind.

Stay tuned for more updates.