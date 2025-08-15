Which Perfect Match couples from all seasons are still together? Full Breakdown

As Perfect Match Season 3 concluded, only one couple across all three seasons remains together. Love Is Blind alums AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland are now engaged and expecting their first child. The Netflix dating competition, which brings together reality stars from shows like Too Hot to Handle, The Bachelor, and Love Island, has produced many romances.

Season 1 winners Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati split due to long-distance struggles, while Season 2’s Nigel Jones and Christine Obanor lasted just nine months post-filming before infidelity ended their relationship. Even season 3’s champions, Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto, broke up weeks after filming of the show wrapped up.

The series’ track record highlights the difficulty of transitioning televised connections into lasting love. Only four of 22 featured couples across seasons dated beyond six months, with most citing distance, trust issues, or incompatible lifestyles as dealbreakers, according to Netflix.

Notable flameouts include Season 1’s Joey Sasso and Kariselle Snow, who called off their engagement amid ghosting accusations, and Season 2’s Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vestal, whose relationship crumbled after Harry kissed another contestant. AD and Ollie’s success remains the exception, buoyed by their shared Love Is Blind experience and swift commitment post-show.

Season 3: A rare success story

The couples who made it to the finale of Perfect Match Season 3 were:

Rachel Recchia and Ray Gantt

AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland

Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto

Madison Errichiello and Freddie Powell

Sandy Gallagher and Louis Russell

Although Lucy and Daniel did end up winning, they ended up splitting up. AD and Ollie’s relationship stands alone as Perfect Match’s sole enduring success. The couple, who met on Season 3, announced their engagement at the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion and later shared pregnancy news. Other finalists, including winners Lucy and Daniel, split quickly, while Rachel Recchia and Ray Gantt remain ambiguous about their status. Madison Errichiello and Freddie Powell cited distance as their undoing, and Sandy Gallagher and Louis Russell’s split was confirmed when Louis was spotted with Love Island’s Huda Mustafa.

Season 2

Season 2’s winners, Nigel and Christine, dated the longest (nine months) but split after Christine admitted to kissing someone else. Other pairs, like Stevan Ditter and Alara Taneri, succumbed to distance and ghosting allegations, while Kaz Bishop and Micah Lussier’s friendship-turned-romance ended with Micah declaring she "truly hates" Kaz.

Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare’s pairing devolved into public mudslinging, with Tolú insisting they were "never dating." Harry Jowsey’s rollercoaster relationship with Jessica Vestal imploded after his mixer betrayal, though he’s since rebounded with celebrities like Lucy Hale.

Season 1

The inaugural season’s couples fared particularly poorly. Dom and Georgia, despite winning, became embroiled in social media feuds after their split, with Georgia later dating Too Hot to Handle’s Harry Jowsey. Joey and Kariselle’s engagement dissolved amid claims he ghosted her, while Bartise Bowden and Izzy Fairthorne’s rocky connection ended post-filming.

Chloe Veitch and Shayne Jansen’s volatile relationship also collapsed, with Chloe noting the "bubble" of the villa couldn’t withstand real-world pressures. Only Nick Uhlenhuth and LC Chamblin parted amicably, having coupled just before the finale.