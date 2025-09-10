Which couple got engaged in the premiere episode of Love Is Blind: France? Details explored

Love Is Blind: France season 1 (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: France was released on Netflix on September 10, 2025, with the first four episodes. The French version follows the same format as the global series, where singles try to form connections without meeting face-to-face.

Instead, they talk in the pods, sharing stories about their lives, jobs, and families. The idea is to see if love can grow from conversation alone.

This season is hosted by Olympic champion Teddy Riner and his wife, Luthna Plocus. The first episodes showed the singles on their first pod dates, where they spoke about their hopes, fears, and past relationship struggles.

From these early talks, one couple stood out. Chloe and Alexander quickly built a strong bond, opening up about their pasts and finding comfort in each other’s words.

Their connection grew so quickly that it led to the first proposal of Love Is Blind: France season 1.

Chloe and Alexander's connections in the premiere episode of Love Is Blind: France

Chloe, a 32-year-old physiotherapist, entered the Love Is Blind: France pods ready to meet new people and share her story. She explained in a confessional,

“I haven’t been very lucky in love.”

She spoke about a past relationship where she felt deeply betrayed, saying,

“I wanna believe in love.”

Her openness showed her desire to trust again.

When Chloe met Alexander, an IT manager, they found a link to Guadeloupe. Alexander said his mother was from there, and Chloe shared that she had lived there before. This made them feel closer from the start.

He told her that her energy was “awesome,” and she said it felt good that he understood her.

As they spoke more, Chloe shared that her last relationship lasted three and a half years, but only the first year felt real. She said the rest was filled with betrayal.

Alexander also talked about his past. He said he had been with his “childhood sweetheart” for nine years, but she cheated on him with a friend. He admitted he still felt guilty for not being around enough at that time.

Even with these hard experiences, both of them encouraged each other to stay positive and open to love. Later, Chloe sang a song for Alexander in the pods, and he called it “beautiful.”

He also described her as his “ray of sunshine.” In return, Chloe admitted that she had a crush on him in Love Is Blind: France

A proposal in the pods of Love Is Blind: France marks the season’s first engagement

As Chloe and Alexander kept talking in Love Is Blind: France, their conversations became more open and personal. Alexander told Chloe he liked her laugh, and she said she valued his honesty.

Their bond grew quickly, and both said they felt understood. In one of their later pod talks, Chloe admitted,

“I had a hard time trusting in men.”

Alexander answered by saying he had forgiven his ex even after being hurt, and that he was ready to move on. Sharing these experiences showed how their connection had become stronger in a short time.

Chloe dedicated a song to Alexander, and he was touched by the gesture. He said he wanted to read something for her and said,

“You’re the first person who touches all the different elements of my being. I want to build a future with you, a family with you.”

He then went down on one knee in the pod and asked her to marry him. Chloe became emotional during his speech, and with tears in her eyes, she said yes. Their engagement marked the first proposal of Love Is Blind: France season 1 and set the tone for the rest of the series.

