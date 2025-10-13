Where to follow Love Is Blind star Anton on Instagram? Age, job, and more explored

Anton from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Anton Yarosh is one of the contestants featured in Love Is Blind Season 9 which premiered on October 1. Viewers have followed his journey in the pods as he navigates connections and relationships.

Anton maintains an Instagram account under the username @everyonesfavoriterussian, where he shares his projects and daily activities.

Born in Russia and currently 29 years old, Anton works in transportation and logistics. His time on the show has highlighted his approach to relationships, including forming a connection with fellow contestant Ali Lima leading to an early engagement.

Love Is Blind Season 9 star Anton Yarosh’s social media presence and background

Who is Anton from Love Is Blind Season 9

Anton Yarosh is 29 years old and comes from Russia. He lived there with his parents until the age of 6. After that, he moved with his family to the United States and has been living there ever since. English is not his native language. He is also the owner of several tattoos, some of which were made by him personally.

He has stated that vaping is a habit he maintains but he also emphasizes that honesty is important in relationships.

According to his Netflix Tudum profile, friends and family describe him as truthful. On the show, Anton entered the pods with the intention of finding a long-term partner and potentially getting married.

He has described his ideal partner as someone willing to share their life story and be sincere. Anton has also mentioned that he values connection and communication in relationships.

Outside of the show, he has engaged in projects such as home renovations, demonstrating interest in hands-on activities.

Anton’s occupation and background

Working in transportation and logistics, his professional life has been characterized by the need for planning, organization and flexibility. He has pointed out that these abilities turn out to be handy in dealing with workplace and home situations.

Anton declared that he would like to initiate a relationship with a person who values family and is ready to commit. Additionally, he has mentioned that he would be interested in having a dog.

While his tattoos are not visible during filming in the pods, they are part of his personal expression. Anton has mentioned that his work requires problem-solving and time management, skills he also applies in personal projects.

He has shared experiences of renovating a cabin in the Colorado Mountains showing engagement in outdoor and construction tasks. Additionally, Anton’s background includes balancing work responsibilities with personal goals and hobbies.

Where to Find Anton on Instagram

Anton’s Instagram account, @everyonesfavoriterussian, provides followers with updates on his personal projects and daily activities.

As of now, his account has 4,365 followers. He has shared posts about his cabin renovation in the Colorado Mountains. On September 10, he posted photos and videos captioned:

"Before ➡️ Afters of this year's biggest project, buying and renovating a mountain cabin...Scroll to last pic for a bear encounter 🤦‍♂️"

On September 11, he shared a post related to Love Is Blind Season 9, captioned:

"Is love really blind or did i forget my glasses... LIB Season 9 premiering October 1st!"

His Instagram also features content about his daily life, work projects and other updates connected to his public profile.

Connections made on Love Is Blind

During the first episodes of Season 9, Anton formed a connection with Ali Lima. Both participants have noted that English is not their first language.

By the end of the premiere episode, they expressed mutual affection. Anton and Ali were the first couple in Season 9 to become engaged in the pods.

Their relationship development has been documented through the episodes of the show.

