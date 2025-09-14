Where to follow Love Is Blind: France star Sarah on Instagram

Love Is Blind: France introduced a new group of singles as they stepped into the pods, including Sarah, whose journey quickly became one of the central storylines in the first episodes. As part of the cast, she was involved in a notable love triangle that drew attention from viewers once the show premiered on September 10, 2025.

Those interested in following her outside the series can find her on Instagram at @sarahsadad, where she currently has 875 followers and shares updates related to her appearance on the Netflix reality experiment.

Everything to know about Love Is Blind: France season 1 star Sarah

Sarah’s Instagram and social media presence

Sara runs her Instagram under the name @sarahsadad. She uploaded two posts related to her involvement in Love Is Blind: France before the release of the show. On August 30, 2025, with a photo from the series, she wrote:

“The secret's out … See you in the Love Is Blind France pods on September 10 on Netflix!”

The following day, on August 31, she uploaded another photo from the set with the caption:

“Love Is Blind 🇫🇷 September 10th!”

Her account currently shows these updates as the latest content linked to her television appearance. As of September 2025, she has 875 followers and follows 483 accounts, and her posts have been tied to the show’s promotional cycle.

Sarah on Love Is Blind: France

Sarah was introduced on the series as a 33-year-old interior designer. In the pods, she became part of a storyline centered around Charles and Julie. Initially, Charles developed strong connections with both women.

During their chats, Charles actually comforted Sarah by saying he would pick her. Feeling sure about this, she gave him the choice between her and Julie. She wanted to know which one he would pick.

While talking with Charles, Sarah also compared herself to Julie, highlighting their differences, and asking if he would like a partner who talked about private matters in public. From one of their talks, Charles' reaction made Sarah think he had chosen her. She was then convinced by his answer.

However, when Charles later attempted to end things with Julie, the situation changed. Julie disputed Sarah’s claims and presented Charles with a sentimental item, which shifted his decision-making.

Instead of finalizing his choice to move forward with Sarah, Charles reversed his stance and informed her that he would not propose. Sarah then responded by deciding to leave the pod and focus on her own decision rather than continue the conflict.

Reaction to Charles’ final choice

In the fourth episode, Charles decided to ask Julie for her hand, and she said yes. Sarah responded to his decision by saying that his switch of opinion showed that he lacked consistency and, therefore, they were not a couple. On her way out of the pod, she gave Charles a piece of her mind, telling him not to get in touch with her after the experiment.

After the proposal, Sarah commented on Julie’s success in convincing Charles, remarking:

“She did a good job. She told him, 'I'm the one. Pick me. I'm the best. I'll do anything for you.' She probably sold herself like crazy.”

She went on to say that it was a positive thing since she wanted to be with a person who "sticks to their decisions." Furthermore, she stated that a relationship with someone whose decisions were at odds with her own beliefs would be incompatible, and if Charles chose someone different from her, then they would not be the right pair.

Stay tuned for more updates.