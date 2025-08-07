Where is Xavier on Wednesday Season 2? Percy Hynes White removed from the cast after misconduct allegations

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 21: Percy Hynes White visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura House of Energy on Location at Sundance 2024 on January 21, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb)

The supernatural mystery series Wednesday season 2 premiered its first part exclusively on Netflix on August 6, 2025, in the United States. The latest season unfolds more secrets, sinister puzzles, and eerie twists. However, one notable face, Xavier Thorpe, is missing from the halls of Nevermore Academy this time around.

In May 2024, Netflix confirmed that the Canadian actor Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe in the first season, wouldn’t be a part of the series any further. Although his absence can be noticed evidently, the show offered a narrative explanation for his character's sudden departure by the middle of Episode 1.

Let’s take a look at what happened to Xavier in Wednesday season 2 and what led to Percy Hynes White being written out of the popular Netflix series.

How does Wednesday season 2 premiere handle Xavier’s exit from the show?

The character of Xavier Thorpe, portrayed by Percy Hynes White, played a pivotal role in the show’s first season as one of Wednesday Addams’ classmates and potential love interests. Xavier was known for his supernatural artistic abilities - specifically, his power to bring his drawings to life. His bond with Wednesday was complicated but compelling, adding a layer of romantic tension to the show’s gothic tone.

In the first episode of Wednesday season 2, the character's absence is immediately felt. The scene in question shows Wednesday returning to her dorm at Nevermore Academy, where her roommate Enid Sinclair informs her of a delivery from Xavier. The package contains a haunting painting of a red-eyed raven, accompanied by a cryptic note:

“I tried texting, but I guess you lost the phone I gave you. Consider this my goodbye gift. The image suddenly flashed in my head. Don’t ask me how I know or what it means, but it’s connected to you, I’m sure. Who’s Wednesday Addams without a mystery to solve, right?”

The goodbye is poetic and unnerving, perfectly matching the tone of the show. The showrunners make it clear that Xavier has left to attend a different school, Reichenbach, a European boarding school version of Nevermore Academy mentioned briefly in season 1. New principal Barry Dort confirms Xavier’s transfer, closing the door on the character’s storyline rather swiftly.

According to co-showrunner Alfred Gough, fans shouldn’t expect to see Percy Hynes White return to Wednesday season 2 in any form. He confirmed in an interview that fans have seen the last of the actor, ending speculation about a surprise cameo. It’s a low-key but definitive farewell for a once-central character.

Percy Hynes White: Allegations, fallout, and career background

The reason behind Percy Hynes White’s removal from Wednesday season 2 is believed to be the series of s*xual assault allegations against him that surfaced in January 2023. A Twitter user accused White of s*xually assaulting her at a party he allegedly hosted in Toronto. The now-deleted tweets also claimed that he supplied underage girls with alcohol and drugs to have intercourse with them, further alleging that there were multiple victims.

Although the tweets were eventually taken down, they quickly spread across social media platforms and created significant backlash. In June 2023, White publicly responded to the allegations via Instagram.

“Somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats,” wrote the actor in his Instagram post.

Despite his denial, the backlash proved damaging, leading to his quiet removal from the supernatural mystery comedy series Wednesday season 2. The actor Percy Hynes White has made notable appearances in projects like The Gifted, Between, Edge of Winter, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, I Like Movies, My Old Ass, and A Christmas Horror Story. His portrayal of Xavier in Wednesday was his most prominent role to date, and the character had become a fan favorite by the end of season 1.

For now, Wednesday season 2 continues without Xavier Thorpe, leaving behind the echoes of a character once destined for more screen time in the Addams universe. Interested viewers can watch the series available exclusively on Netflix, but will require an appropriate subscription to access their catalog.

