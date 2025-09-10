Where Is Love Is Blind: France filmed? Location details explored

Paris, one of the locations for Love Is Blind: France (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: France began streaming on September 10, 2025 on Netflix. It is the French version of the dating show where singles talk and try to fall in love without seeing each other.

The show starts in the pods, where people share their lives and future dreams. If they decide to get engaged, they continue their journey outside the pods.

This season was filmed in Morocco and France. After the pods, the engaged couples went to Tangier, Morocco for a retreat. Then they moved to Paris, France to live together and see if their relationships could work in real life.

The series is hosted by Teddy Riner, Olympic champion and his wife Luthna Plocus, who guide the singles through each step.

Filming locations of Love Is Blind: France: From Morocco to Paris

The journey of Love Is Blind: France takes place in different places, each showing a stage of the experiment. The first stage happens in the pods, where singles cannot see each other but connect only through conversations.

In the pods, they talk about their lives, jobs, and past relationships. They decide if love can grow without seeing the other person.

After a couple gets engaged, they travel to Tangier, Morocco, for a retreat. This is where they meet face-to-face for the first time and spend time together away from daily stress.

Netflix described the format as “a real-life dating experiment in which singles date through a wall and get engaged without ever meeting face to face.”

The last stage of Love Is Blind: France is in Paris, France. The couples live together, share apartments, and meet families. This shows if their bond is strong enough for marriage.

Hosts Teddy Riner and Luthna Plocus guide the singles through every step. Teddy Riner shared that they would support the couple's journey on the show.

These settings, from the pods to Morocco and finally Paris, shape the season and each couple’s story.

Love Is Blind: France schedule and premiere recap

Love Is Blind: France is being released weekly on Netflix, with episodes dropping every Wednesday. The rollout began on September 10 with Episodes 1–4. Episodes 5–7 arrive on September 17, Episodes 8–9 on September 24, and the season concludes with the reunion episode on October 1.

This schedule follows the same pattern as other international editions of the series, giving audiences a chance to follow along week by week.

The premiere episodes introduced the singles and set up key storylines. Olympic champion Teddy Riner and his wife Luthna Plocus welcomed the participants and explained the rules of the experiment. Inside the pods, contestants shared personal details, including family history and past relationships, showing both hope and hesitation.

One early highlight came from Chloé, who said,

“I was betrayed, and my whole world came crashing down around me. But now I wanna give myself another chance to find true love.”

She later connected strongly with Alexandre, who shared his own heartbreak and told her she was his “ray of sunshine.” Their bond ended in the first proposal of the season.

Love Is Blind: France premiere also introduced other stories, including Thomas, who shared,

“I have a little girl. Her name’s Charlie, and she’s eight. And she’s my joy.”

By the end of Episode 4, the season had already presented romance, personal confessions, and the beginnings of tension, setting up what the coming weeks will explore.

Stay tuned for more updates.