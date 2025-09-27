When will The Braxtons season 2 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

(L-R) Tamar Braxton, Towanda Braxton, Evelyn Braxton and Trina Braxton attend The Braxtons premiere screening event at Westside Cultural Arts Center (Image via Getty).

As announced by WeTV, The Braxtons season 2 will premiere on October 10, 2025, on Friday at 8:00 p.m. EST. The show will air on WeTV and will be available to stream on AMC+ and ALLBLK. This is the second season of The Braxtons, a continuation of the famous show on WeTV, The Braxtons. The Braxtons season 2 is a reality documentary drama series. The show features Toni Braxton, Towanda Braxton, Trina Braxton, Tamar Braxton, and their mother, Dr Evelyn Braxton, also called "Miss E" in the show. These sisters are popularly known as the Braxton sisters.

More about The Braxtons Season 2

The show revolves around the Braxton sisters' personal life issues, their grief, the bond between them, their growth, family tensions, and more. This season will see the reunion of the Braxton sisters. The show will also feature the personal traumas of the sisters as they have lost their sister Traci Braxton in 2022. The journey will be featured with new twists and turns in the new season. This particular season of The Braxtons will be primarily focusing on Towanda Braxton's wedding.

As the synopsis of season 2 of the Braxtons says:



“With weddings, career wins, deep rifts, and real healing, The Braxtons return to prove no one does drama, heart, and legacy like they do... bigger, bolder and realer than ever. In Season 2, Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Ms Evelyn reunite with hopes of healing after tragedy, but life throws more curveballs than ever before. While Towanda plans the wedding of her dreams, the family is rocked by medical emergencies, explosive emotional confrontations, and the fallout from a public scandal that threatens to divide them for good."

The trailer of The Braxtons season 2 was released on September 10, 2025. The show also includes cameos of several other family members, like Ashlee Braxton. Ashlee is the niece of the Braxton sisters. And from the trailer, it seems that this season of The Braxtons is going to be more chaotic than the earlier seasons. Increasing the drama in the trailer, Ashley talks about the family issues. While mentioning this, she said:

“I have this family. I have this name. I have this legacy. Am I going to destroy it by what I’m saying?”

More about The Braxtons Season 1

Season 1 of The Braxtons was released on August 9, 2024. It premiered on WeTV. After its release, The Braxtons season 1 became the most-watched original series of that time. The show goes with a similar genre of reality TV documentary drama series. Season 1 of the show mainly revolved around the emotional side of the Braxton sisters as they had lost their sister Traci in 2022.

In this, the family reunites, as they say, it was the last wish of their beloved sister. Season 1 captures several emotional themes like grief, healing, and legacy. It focuses on the impact of the huge loss on the Braxton sisters and how it changed them personally.

The show focuses on themes like the importance of the bond between relations. Season 1 of The Braxtons is also considered to be a reboot version of the earlier series, Braxton Family Values. This series ran for 7 seasons from 2011 to 2020 on WeTV. It was one of the most popular TV shows on WeTV.

