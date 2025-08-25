When will Love Island Games season 2 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Love Island Games season 2 releasing on September 16, 2025 only on Peaacock.

Love Island Games is officially premiering on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, on Peacock. This announcement, made by NBC Insider and Peacock's official handles, marks the return of competition-driven, high-stakes gameplay within the Love Island Games universe.

Love Island Games features fan-favourite alumni from the Love Island franchise around the world, including the USA, UK, Australia, Germany, Canada, and many more, to give them a second chance at love.

The islanders face challenges, bombshells, twists, and compete with each other to win a prize of $100,000.

Ariana Madix takes over as host of Love Island Games season 2

Ariana Madix, who is the host of Love Island USA, is making her debut in Love Island Games as she replaces the season 1 host, Maya Jama. Ariana posted a teaser on Instagram, building excitement and urging viewers to mark their calendars for the show’s premiere.

A new major development is evident in the teaser, where Ariana says, "This season, your vote determines their fate", highlighting real-time audience interactivity. The audience gets to vote to decide the fate of the islanders.

The last couple to remain in the villa in Fiji would share the title and the $100,000 prize.

Maura Higgins, who was the finalist on the fifth season of Love Island UK and known for the Love Island Aftersun series, will return as social media ambassador this season.

Comedian Iain Sterling will resume his role as a narrator in this season of Love Island Games.

Ariana is an actor, television host, and reality TV personality who appeared on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules from 2013 for eleven seasons. She has been hosting Love Island USA since the sixth season, which premiered in 2024.

After wrapping up the hosting of Love Island USA season 7, Ariana opened up about her co-host, Andy Cohen, for the upcoming reunion special. She expressed her joy in working together with Andy and learning from him.

"I feel like throughout the day I learned a lot from him and his ability to take charge,” she shared. “And not so much necessarily take charge just with the islanders, but take charge just of what was going on. And I learned a little bit like, ‘Oh, I'm allowed to do that,’ which is great. We had a lot of fun together."

Andy Cohen, 57, who is also a writer, producer and host, expressed his mutual feelings with Ariana,

"I’m having so much fun with Ariana,” he said. “She’s amazing, and you know what? I like hosting a reunion with her. It’s really fun!"

Love Island Games season 1 was released on November 1, 2023, on Peacock, featuring 26 Islanders who encountered romantic challenges and competitive twists in Fiji.

Maya Jama, who previously hosted the British franchise of the Love Island series, was signed on as host of the show.

The show lasted for 17 days, concluding on November 20, 2023, with six new episodes released each week. The couple, Justine Ndiba (USA) and Jack Fowler (UK), were announced as winners, while the runner-up couple was Aurelia Lamprecht (Germany) and Johnny Middlebrooks (USA).

The ultimate game of love is here with a new set of islanders hoping to get a second chance at love, building connections and forming pairs to compete in fresh challenges and tasks in the villa.

The audience will be able to vote daily and influence the competition.

The names of the participants have not yet been disclosed by Peacock. It will be interesting to see whether this season, with a different host and a change in concept, can surpass the drama and excitement of its debut season.

Stay tuned for more updates.