When will Love Is Blind: UK season 2 reunion air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 ( Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 reunion releases on August 31 at 1 pm PT/ 4 pm ET on Netflix. These contestants, who took part in the second season, will make an appearance and talk about life after marriage. Meanwhile, some did not make it to the aisle, and some parted ways soon after.

As the first eight episodes are already streaming on Netflix, viewers are getting to see love triangles as drama escalates with one contestant confronting her partner and calling him out as a liar, while others are questioned for their actions.

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 reunion: Cast members and other details

As the first eight episodes have already been released, Billy was seen questioning Ashleigh’s work patterns and career, while Kal was seen confessing to Sarover that she is not his type. Katisha was seen talking about her disruptive romance with Javen, while saying,

"I have no desire to speak to Javen again, I've been in relationships like this before and I've trusted them and I've taken them back again and again and again. I didn't come here to make the same mistakes."

Katisha eventually decides to return the engagement ring to Javen and admits that she is rather relieved that he showed her who he is, so she does not have to find out a year down the line. Even Aanu confronted Patrick while calling him a liar, and the latter was not quite appreciative of the fact that Aanu sought her mother's approval. They eventually parted ways as Patrick confesses,

“There is no way that me and you were meant to be together.”

While some couples did not stand the test of time and had to part ways, others found their soulmate in the pods. Jed and Bardha are still going strong, as Jed admitted in their final pod date,

“My heart, my head, and my gut are all saying the same thing.”

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 reunion: What to expect

Netflix has already teased a bit about what fans can expect in the upcoming reunion, as the network announced:

"Get ready for shocking revelations, fiery confrontations and heartfelt moments as the cast reunite to reflect on their journeys. With surprise appearances from members of the pod squad, long-awaited answers, and some special updates from Season 1 alumni, this is one reunion you won't want to miss."

Some of the former show members are also reportedly going to make an appearance on the reunion. These former contestants will share all about their lives after being a part of the global dating experiment. Co-hosts Emma and Matt Willis will talk about the grand romantic gestures, love triangles, and communication skills that led some couples to eventually part ways this season.

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.