When did Josh Marshall sign lease for the Hollywood Hills rental home? D4vd and his manager reportedly broke the agreement amid Celeste R. murder probe

D4vd has not commented on anything related to him and his manager reportedly breaking their lease (Image via Getty)

D4vd’s house in the Hollywood Hills started creating headlines after it was searched by the Los Angeles Police Department as part of an investigation conducted regarding Celeste Rivas’ death. Notably, the 15-year-old’s body was recovered from the trunk of a car registered to D4vd earlier this month.

Meanwhile, D4vd’s house is once again trending as he and his manager, Josh Marshall, have allegedly broken a lease of almost $20,000 per month, as reported by the Daily Mail on September 23, 2025.

While speaking to the outlet, homeowner Mladen Trifunovic revealed that the lease was signed back in February last year. Mladen stated that following the raid of the LAPD, Josh decided to terminate the lease and had already started moving the things from inside the house.

Trifunovic mentioned that the moving trucks are expected to arrive at the house this week, and the duo has opted to shift due to the circumstances emerging out of Celeste Rivas’ ongoing case.

Mladen confirmed that he was unaware of D4vd, David Anthony Burke, staying in the same property, and that he got to know about it from the real estate manager. Trifunovic continued by saying:

“This has all been such a big shock. I’m still trying to process everything, and I’m anxiously waiting for the story to conclude itself… It’s very disturbing.”

As of this writing, Anthony Burke or Josh Marshall has not commented on anything related to the lease. The former is a popular face in the music industry and has an album titled Withered in his credits.

House owner of D4vd’s Hollywood Hills residence reacts to Celeste Rivas’ case

David’s house, which was raided by the LAPD, was reportedly owned by Halle Berry in the past, as revealed in the property records. The value of the property is claimed to be around $4.1 million.

The residence was searched last week, on September 17, 2025, and the Robbery-Homicide detectives were able to seize certain items as part of evidence. Moreover, the LAPD told Fox 11 Los Angeles that several leads were being followed by the investigators.

As mentioned, D4vd’s house is currently grabbing attention after the reports of breaking the lease went viral, with the house owner, Mladen Trifunovic, revealing more details about it. During his latest conversation with the Daily Mail, Mladen referred to Celeste Rivas’ case by saying that no one can expect their property to get involved in such matters.

“It’s a very safe neighborhood with lots of security… [the police] will have plenty of surveillance footage to work with”, Mladen said.

Trifunovic did not disclose anything about the items taken by the authorities into their custody from the residence. However, he said that he is expecting the Celeste Rivas case to get resolved as soon as possible. Mladen addressed the same by saying:

“Like everyone else, I want to know who is responsible for this and how a little girl’s disappearance could slip through so many layers of responsibility. Are more people responsible for this, other than the immediate ones? Who else is to blame?”

Following the ongoing situation, D4vd’s upcoming performances have been cancelled, including the ones that were a part of his tour.