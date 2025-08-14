What were Sara Rivers’ allegations against Diddy? Incarcerated rapper wins lawsuit as judge dismisses Da Band singer’s claims

Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Sara Rivers' lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs was dismissed with prejudice by the judge on August 14, 2025. The Making the Band 2 singer can not refile the lawsuit.

Sara Rivers filed a 148-page lawsuit on February 28, 2025. More than two dozen defendants were listed, including Diddy's mother, Janice, and his former assistant, Fonzworth Bentley, Universal Music, MTV, Viacom, Bad Boy officials, and former employees.

Sara Rivers accused Combs of allegedly s*xually assaulting her, overworking and not paying her, assault and battery, verbal abuse, racketeering, "inhumane" working conditions, etc.

Out of the 22 counts of the $60 million lawsuit, the judge dismissed 21 counts. The Count 15 is impending as the judge is undecided whether to dismiss it with or without prejudice. Sara Rivers' attorney, Ariel Mitchell, told TMZ on August 14, 2025, that they would appeal, and they are looking forward to more litigation.

"We plan to appeal, and we look forward to more litigation specifically against Mr. Combs," Sara Rivers' attorney stated.

A representative of Sean "Diddy" Combs told Complex that they were "pleased" with the court's judgment, as they've claimed previously that accusations were "meritless, time-barred, and legally deficient."

"From the outset, we have said these claims were meritless, time-barred, and legally deficient. The Court agreed, finding no legal basis to allow them to proceed. We are pleased the Court carefully analyzed and swiftly dismissed these baseless claims," Combs' representative stated.

Sara Rivers appeared on the documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy and shared her experience on Making the Band 2

Sara Rivers appeared on three seasons of the MTV reality show, Making the Band. She shared on the Peacock documentary, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, how the infamous cheesecake episode went down.

For the unversed, in the first episode of the show, contestants were ordered to walk from Manhattan to Brooklyn to get a cheesecake for Sean "Diddy" Combs from the popular restaurant, Junior's.

Sara Rivers said that it took them eight hours to walk there, as the walking distance is nearly 11 miles or 17 kilometers. She stated that she did it because she didn't want to give up and go home. The episode became known as the infamous cheesecake incident, as viewers remarked on the difficulty of the challenge.

"We walked for eight hours over the Brooklyn Bridge. We went from Manhattan to Brooklyn, walking. And so I'm doing that stuff because I'm like, 'I ain't gonna go home, this is what I've been working for," Sara Rivers stated.

Sara also shared one alleged incident when Diddy supposedly touched her inappropriately. She said that the incident had made her feel "intimidated," and afterwards she refused to be near Combs when the camera wasn't filming.

"He touched me [in] a place that he shouldn't have. That was inappropriate. I felt intimidated, I felt like, 'Oh, my God, what the heck happened just now?... I haven't said anything for so long, and it's built up," Sara stated.

Combs' legal team has denied all the accusations in the past. On July 2, 2025, Combs was found not guilty of the three major charges of his s*x crimes trial.

However, the jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. Diddy's sentencing will be held on October 3.