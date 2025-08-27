What time will My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 drop on Netflix? Explained

Netflix hit romance drama, My Life with the Walter Boys, Season 2, is just around the corner. The second installment will witness the love triangle between Jackie, Cole, and Alex, and the show is all set to be released on August 28, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

In Season 1, we saw Jackie moving to Colorado from Manhattan to live in the Walter House, leaving behind her charming Manhattan lifestyle. As she lost her family in a tragic accident, her mother’s best friend, Katherine, becomes her guardian and welcomes her to Silver Falls.

Things get messed up when she finds herself torn between two Walter brothers, Alex and Cole. Alex, being drunk, opens up about his feelings to Jackie at Will’s wedding. Jackie, being clueless, let the moment go by without responding.

Just when things seem to be going well, Jackie discovers something that causes trouble for her and Alex.

She notices that Cole had fixed her late sister Lucy’s teapot. Jackie goes to thank him for the same. The heat between Cole and Jackie overwhelms them, and they share a kiss at the barn.

This love triangle then became the highlight of the show. And not knowing how to manage the situation, she decided to move back to New York, leaving things as they were.

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 streaming details

The next chapter of the show will premiere on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 3 am ET. The show will stream all of its episodes only on Netflix.

Release timings of the show across various regions are listed below.

Regions Release date Release time United States (PDT) 28 August, 2025 12:00 AM United States (EDT) 28 August, 2025 03:00 AM Canada (Toronto) 28 August, 2025 3:00 AM Brazil (Rio De Janiero) 28 August, 2025 4:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) 28 August, 2025 8:00 AM Europe (Central European Time) 28 August, 2025 9:00 AM South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) 28 August, 2025 9:00 AM India (New Delhi) 28 August, 2025 12:30 PM Indonesia (Jakarta) 28 August, 2025 2:00 PM Philippines (Manila) 28 August, 2025 3:00 PM Hong Kong 28 August, 2025 3:00 PM Singapore 28 August, 2025 3:00 PM Australia (Sydney) 28 August, 2025 5:00 PM Japan (Tokyo) 28 August, 2025 4:00 PM New Zealand (Auckland) 28 August, 2025 7:00 PM

Episode count of My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2

In total, the show will have 10 episodes, and all will be released on the same day, making it perfect for a binge-worthy weekend without a weekly wait.

How to watch My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2?

The show is exclusive to Netflix, and viewers will need a subscription to watch. Standard plans with ads start at $7.99/month. The ad-free plan is $17.99/month and also offers full HD streaming.

The premium plan costs $24.99/month and offers 4K UHD streaming, with zero commercials, and unlimited access to all content. Additional members can be added by paying an extra fee.

Possible plot in Season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys

Season 2 will make her step into the mess again with the hope of making things better than before. The logline of the second season reads:

“After leaving Silver Falls following Alex’s love confession and her kiss with Cole, Jackie Howard spent the summer in New York City. When Katherine convinces her to return to Colorado, Jackie is determined to make amends with Alex and set boundaries with Cole while finding her place within the Walter family. But fitting back in isn’t that easy. Alex – who changed a lot over the summer — isn’t too thrilled about Jackie’s attempts to reconnect, as he’s focused on training for a risky rodeo event (and enjoying all of the new attention he’s getting). Meanwhile, Cole takes on a new role at school, but when that doesn’t quite fill the void left by not playing football, his old ways creep back in and cause drama. As Jackie gains acceptance in Silver Falls while trying to hold onto her Howard identity, she’s forced to make a choice that could destroy everything she’s worked to rebuild.”



