Where was My Life with the Walter Boys season 1 and 2 filmed? Production details, and more

Cast of My Life with the Walter Boys in a studio promo still | Photo: © Netflix / Courtesy Netflix

My Life with the Walter Boys may be set in Silver Falls, Colorado, but the series builds its small-town world in Alberta, Canada. Across seasons 1 and 2, My Life with the Walter Boys filmed in and around Calgary, Cochrane, Crossfield, Chestermere, Okotoks, and Kananaskis Country, using real schools, heritage sites, and a working backlot ranch to sell the Colorado look on screen. Viewers asking where it was filmed get a straightforward answer: Alberta’s film infrastructure and Rockies-adjacent vistas do the heavy lifting.

The Walter family ranch is anchored at a purpose-built backlot west of Calgary, while high-school life plays out at real campuses dressed as “Silver Falls High.” Season 2 returned to the same production base in 2024 with expanded school and football sequences.

For those catching up, My Life with the Walter Boys streams on Netflix. Season 1 has 10 episodes, and season 2 has 10 episodes, with season 3 in production for a 2026 launch window. This guide breaks down where the cameras rolled, who made it happen, and how Alberta became “Silver Falls.”

Where was My Life with the Walter Boys filmed? (S1 & S2)

The primary base is Alberta, Canada. Season 1 was shot across Calgary, Cochrane, Crossfield and Kananaskis Country. Season 2 returned to the region with the same footprint. The Walter family ranch is filmed at CL Western Town & Backlot (often called CL Ranch), a functioning western backlot west of Calgary with 360-degree views across the foothills and pasture.

High-school sequences: Season 1 used Chestermere High School for Silver Falls High exteriors and interiors. Season 2 added Holy Trinity Academy (Okotoks) for game-day and campus scenes (the football field was redressed with U.S. and Colorado flags in late October 2024).

Repeat Calgary-area locations seen across the series include Girletz Rodeo Ranch, Heritage Park Historical Village, the University of Calgary, and Kananaskis day-use areas such as Elbow River Launch. Cochrane sites like the RancheHouse area and local eateries also appear. For a browsable map of filming spots, Netflix’s official “In Your Neighborhood” page lists verified addresses for My Life with the Walter Boys.

As per the Netflix Tudum report dated August 28, 2025, Ashby Gentry, who plays Alex Walter in the show, said,

“Both the riders and the horses are athletes, and I have a lot of respect for them.”

The remark reflects the show’s sustained work at rodeo and ranch facilities in and around Calgary.

Season 2 production details: Dates, units, and returning creatives

Schedule: Pre-production ran mid-2024. Principal photography occurred roughly from July 22-November 7, 2024, in and around Calgary.

Where was the season filmed? Season 2 staged recurring ranch work at CL Western Town & Backlot and expanded school/football sequences in October 2024 at Holy Trinity Academy (Okotoks). Chestermere High School again doubled for Silver Falls High.

Companies & creatives: The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television International Production and iGeneration Studios with Alberta partner Nomadic Pictures. Melanie Halsall serves as showrunner, with Jason Priestley returning to direct multiple episodes across the series.

As per the Netflix Tudum report dated September 1, 2025, creator Melanie Halsall stated,

“Her whole thing this season is to be the perfect Walter, to not get caught up in the brothers again… She keeps it quiet because she doesn’t want to face that she’s messing up again.”

As per the same coverage, referring to the season’s climactic confessions, Noah LaLonde, who plays Cole Walter, remarked,

“There is such a payoff in getting to say those things out loud.”

Why Alberta works for the show: Alberta’s seasoned crews and infrastructure pair with the province’s Film and Television Tax Credit (refundable 22% or 30% FTTC), helping productions like My Life with the Walter Boys keep location scope wide with minimal VFX.

Where to watch, episode counts & the future

Both seasons of My Life with the Walter Boys stream on Netflix. Season 1 has 10 episodes. Season 2 has 10 episodes. The series has been renewed, with season 3 in production and slated to premiere in 2026.

As per the Netflix Tudum report dated August 29, 2025, teeing up the next chapter, showrunner Melanie Halsall said,

“We’ve got a lot of things to do,....We’ll look at that and how she deals with Alex and the fallout in the family."

How Alberta becomes “Silver Falls”: The key real-world spots to name-check

Ranch life: CL Western Town & Backlot supplies the Walter property’s streets, barns, and pastures, providing 360° foothill views and a controlled backlot that reduces the need for heavy CGI while still reading as rural Colorado.

School & teen life: Chestermere High School returns as Silver Falls High, while Okotoks’ Holy Trinity Academy field hosted season-2 football days under Colorado and U.S. flags.

Weekend-trip lookalikes viewers can visit: Netflix’s location map highlights visitor-friendly sites such as Girletz Rodeo Ranch, Heritage Park Historical Village, the University of Calgary, and Cochrane/Kananaskis spots. Audiences who loved the show’s look can tour these places on their own schedule.

Stay tuned for more updates.