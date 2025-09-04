My Life with the Walter Boys showrunner says Jackie’s love triangle with Alex and Cole has no safe ending

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Ashby Gentry, Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde attend Netflix's "My Life With The Walter Boys" photo call on August 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

The Netflix series My Life with the Walter Boys has captivated audiences with its raw, emotional love triangle between Jackie Howard and brothers Alex and Cole Walter. Showrunner Melanie Halsall recently stated in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter-

"The collision of a love triangle is the basis of our show, and I don't think they can ever be resolved. Someone's heart will always end up broken."

This demonstrates the essential tension of the story: Jackie is torn between her feelings for Alex and Cole, and she can't establish a choice without producing an emotional disjuncture, and the stakes are never resolved, creating tension that generates drama and drives the plot.

The second season launched on 28 August 2025, intensifies this moment, leaving fans recovering from a passionate kiss, and a cliffhanger. The stakes, for Jackie, feel more extreme than before, as she continues to grapple with her own feelings.

Season 2 begins with Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) returning to Silver Falls, Colorado, after having fled to New York to escape the fallout of her kiss with Cole (Noah LaLonde) in Season 1 while she was dating Alex (Ashby Gentry).

The kiss came from a moment of spark akin to grief and jolted Jackie; thus, she throws herself back into Alex as he signifies safety and stability.

Fans agree on the unavoidable chemistry between Jackie and Cole that lingers.

My Life with the Walter Boys: A love triangle rooted in grief and choice

Jackie's indecision is compounded by her trauma of losing her family in a car accident - the brothers represent two different choices. Alex represents the safe and kind choice, a place for her broken heart.

Cole represents her pain, and though he is dangerous, she is drawn to him and his dark intensity and trapped by it.

As Halsall told Netflix's Tudum-

"Jackie loves Alex, but she is in love with Cole. It's not easy.”

In the Season 2 finale, Cole confesses his love, and Jackie admits she loves him too, saying the Season 1 kiss made her feel “out of control—like I wasn’t myself.”

As they lean in for a kiss, the moment is electric but interrupted—Alex overhears them and says-

"You love him?'

but an ambulance signals in and George Walter collapse. Fans, expecting a second Cole-Jackie kiss in Season 2 finale, took to X to vent their frustration, with one user posting, “No kiss? After THAT buildup? Netflix is cruel!”

This non-kiss amplifies the unresolved tension, setting up Season 3 for fireworks.

This dynamic contributes to the episodic emotional stakes of the series, and Rodriguez's layered performance does a beautiful job of conveying Jackie’s internal struggle.

LaLonde and Gentry have their star power too — Gentry told Tudum that -

"Alex feels the storm is coming and Jackie is breaking his heart. When I search for #TeamCole and #TeamAlex on X, I find fan engagement is all over the place, as the posts seem to capture polar club emotions with #Team Cole forever, he gets her, smashing up against #Alex deserves better!”

The season finale is further complicated by the lack of a kiss in season two, which, for viewers, raises anxiety about how Jackie’s decision fractures the Walter family.

What lies ahead for Jackie and the Walters?

With Season 3 set for 2026, Halsall hints at further heartbreak and family drama. George's health scare and Alex discovering Jackie and Cole on the verge of kissing are clear signs of the storm ahead.

Halsall’s vision ensures no easy answers, blending teen romance with raw coming-of-age struggles. As Jackie faces her heart’s truth, fans brace for more tears, passion, and impossible choices.

Watch My Life with the Walter Boys Seasons 1 and 2 streaming now on Netflix, with Season 3 poised to deliver answers—or more heartbreak—in 2026.

