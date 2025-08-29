Who is Todd Giroux's wife? GoFundMe raises over $58,000 for My Life With Walter Boys producer’s family

Late film and TV producer, Todd Giroux, with his wife Sheila (Image via Instagram/@sheilagiroux)

My Life with the Walter Boys, Season 2, dropped on August 28 and concluded with a tribute to Todd Giroux, who passed away in July.

The late production manager and producer served as the associate producer on the first season of the Netflix teen drama. According to IMDb, Giroux was involved in producing House of David, Animal Control, Murder in a Small Town and more.

Todd was married to Sheila Giroux, a post-production supervisor based in Vancouver, British Columbia, according to her LinkedIn profile. She paid tribute to her late husband in an Instagram post about their 25th wedding anniversary earlier this month.

Sheila shared one of her wedding pictures with Todd Giroux and wrote:

“Happy 25th Anniversary to the most incredible husband ever. It was an honour and privilege to be loved by you. You left this world with half my heart and I love and miss you deeply every day. Always and forever 💕”

Per her IMDb page, Sheila has served as VFX coordinator for Beauty and the Beast, Jurassic World, Maleficent and Godzilla, to name a few. Sheila is a former employee of visual effects companies like Image Engine, MPC and Rhythm & Hues Studios.

According to Todd Giroux’s obituary, he attended British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) in 1999 and met his future wife through his cousin. They tied the knot in 2000 and collaborated on multiple projects.

Community showcases support for the Todd Giroux GoFundMe, which aims to help Sheila

After the TV and film producer’s unexpected passing in July, Jordan Atkinson, one of his friends, launched a fundraiser to support his family. The GoFundMe campaign, to raise $65K CAD to cover funeral costs and immediate bills, while also providing financial help to Sheila for a few months after the tragedy.

The campaign has raised over $58,000 CAD, while Sheila Giroux expressed her gratitude to the donors in an update. Thanking everyone for their support, she wrote in July:

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who has donated, shared, or sent words of comfort during this incredibly difficult time.”

She reflected on enduring the loss of her husband and added:

“Losing Todd has been the most heartbreaking experience of my life, and your support—both emotional and financial—has helped me to be able to take the time to grieve and process the shock from his sudden passing.”

Sheila also acknowledged the love and admiration for Todd Giroux, describing it as “very uplifting.” She further expressed:

“I always knew I was incredibly fortunate to love Todd and be loved by him but seeing and hearing how much he was loved by others has truly been amazing and reminds me that I am not alone. The incredible gestures of love and kindness means more to me than I can ever fully express. Thank you for helping me honour Todd’s memory and for standing beside me as I take the next steps forward.”

Earlier this month, Sheila, along with Todd’s family and friends, celebrated his life in a memorial service on August 16 in Vancouver.