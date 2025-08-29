Who plays Zach on My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2? All about Carson MacCormac

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 18: Carson MacCormac attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

When season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys premiered on Netflix on August 28, 2025, fans of the show were greeted with the chaos of a new face in Silver Falls, Colorado, at a school event. Carson MacCormac, a Canadian actor, joins the cast as Zach, a charming, rogue-ish senior with a daring smile and dry sense of humor that naturally catches Nathan's attention. He disrupts whatever the Walter family has going on in the most intriguing way, even if the tension feels palpable, teasing the emotional chaos sure to come.

My Life with the Walter Boys is based on Ali Novak’s 2014 novel of the same name on Wattpad. The series follows 15-year-old Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) as she relocates from Manhattan to move in with the Walter family, consisting of Katherine Walter (Sarah Rafferty) and George Walter (Marc Blucas), while experiencing emotional turbulence, loss, and teenage romance.

Season 2 of the series, helmed by showrunner Melanie Halsall, complicates Jackie’s love triangle with brothers Cole Walter (Noah LaLonde) and Alex Walter (Ashby Gentry) while introducing narratives that tease out trouble and romantic interest through new characters, including Zach.

As far as how MacCormac prepared for the role of Zach goes, he was straight-up absorbed by the world of the show and wanted to make sure he understood the world of Silver Falls. During his time on the set, MacCormac was given the peace of mind that he quickly had a bond with the cast. He stated this was lovely, because it meant the filming days felt like "one giant party in the green room." Both MacCormac's athletic experience and training in theatre history give credence to Zach's commanding presence.

Embodying Zach: A game-changer in Silver Falls of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2

In Netflix's official press release, MacCormac's Zach is described as

"strikingly handsome, commanding and a bit dangerous,"

bringing charm and confidence to the table that disrupts the norm. Zach's pursuit of a connection with Nathan (Corey Fogelmanis) puts them at odds with each other, meaning new tension could arise and new emotional twists to the central story could emerge. When MacCormac talked with Sweety High, he mentioned that he did binge-watch Season 1 when he got his first callback for the project, and he was impressed with the army of fans that had devoted themselves to the show and its authentic experiences. MacCormac, in an interview with Sweety High, described Zach as a:

"jolt to the system,"

and that he provides a bold energy that takes the characters around him, especially Nathan, in new directions.

Carson MacCormac is 25 years old and lives in Oakville, Ontario, and has always loved baseball as a kid playing for the Oakville A's, but it was in conflict with his love for acting. MacCormac started acting in class plays in grade four, and even by 2011 had taken a few courses in acting, and by 2016 started acting professionally. MacCormac rose to stardom in roles in Giant Little Ones (2018) and Shazam! (2019).

MacCormac has shown his versatility as an actor in roles in both Luckiest Girl Alive (2022) and Clown in a Cornfield (2025) and has successfully played diverse genres and project types, from drama to horror.

Catch Carson MacCormac as Zach in My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2, streaming now on Netflix. All 10 episodes are available for your next binge, offering a heartfelt escape to Silver Falls.

Stay tuned for more such updates!