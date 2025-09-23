What talent does Robert Irwin have that no one really knows about?

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 18: Robert Irwin attends the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star on August 18, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for TV WEEK Logie Awards)

Robert Irwin is known as the fitness buff and son of the legendary crocodile lover Steve Irwin, but not many have identified his secret talent. The 21-year-old is a contestant on the latest season of Dancing with the Stars, and he spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about the competition, his life and things he enjoys doing.

Irwin told the magazine that his secret talent is playing the guitar, adding that although he’s not exceptionally talented at strumming the musical instrument, he does enjoy playing for the crowd:

"I do! I do. Actually, no one really knows that about me, but I don't know, I would not consider myself a good guitar player or a great singer by any means, but I do really enjoy it."

He added:

"I love it. I love the guitar. I especially love it if it's the right crowd that I can kind of just let loose with a little bit, and bust out a few songs."

Another skill that Robert Irwin has hidden is his love for cooking. It is one of his favorite things to do.

“I’m definitely going to be leaning on my sister,” Robert Irwin says as he competes on Dancing With the Stars

Robert Irwin’s sister Bindi won the 2015 edition of Dancing With the Stars with partner Derek Hough. Now, her younger brother is a contestant in the dancing competition.

Irwin, while detailing his preparations for the 34th edition of the reality competition series, revealed that he was depending on his sister:

"She was incredible. So I am really leaning on all of her knowledge. She’s given me a few tips already, but she never danced either."

Whilst expressing his appreciation for his older sister, Robert revealed that Bindi had only worn heels for the first time when she competed on the show.

Robert Irwin debuted on DWTS on September 16, 2025, with a performance described as the best first dance I have ever seen on the show.”

Irwin was dressed in a sparkly jungle outfit as he performed a jive to Steppenwolf’s Born to Be Wild with his dance partner Witney Carson.

After his performance, he rushed to hug his sister Bindi, who had been waiting on the side of the stage.

The wildlife conservationist recently shared an adorable video on Instagram on September 20, 2025, where he was giving dance classes to his four-year-old niece, Grace.

