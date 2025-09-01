What role does Mark Grossman play on The Young and the Restless? Character details explored

Mark Grossman as Adam Newman on The Young and the Restless

Mark Grossman has been part of The Young and the Restless cast since 2019 when he stepped into the role of Victor’s troubled younger son. As he portrayed Adam, Grossman brought the complexity of the character to the fore. For his acting skills, he received a Daytime Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category in 2020.

Grossman took over the role after Justin Hartley vacated it in 2016. Hartley’s Adam supposedly died on the plot of The Young and the Restless due to an unfortunate incident.

May 2019 saw Adam return to the storyline, this time played by Grossman. As Sharon convinced Adam to return home, Grossman’s journey in the role commenced.

Meanwhile, the current plot of the long-running CBS daily soap revolves around the return of Cane Ashby as a wealthy businessman. While Cane unveiled the mysterious alias of Aristotle Dumas to reveal himself, his plan to win people over failed. As such, he lost the trust of his children while Lily eluded him.

Meanwhile on The Young and the Restless, the business houses in town prepared for takeovers and negotiations.

Elsewhere, Claire spotted Audra playing her dirty tricks on Kyle and exposed her actions to Nate. As such, Audra and Nate’s relationship dissolved. At the same time, Claire pushed Kyle to open up honestly. Kyle’s reluctant revelations left Claire feeling betrayed. As such, she walked out on her beau, while the latter scrambled to propose with a ring.

The Young and the Restless: A glimpse at Mark Grossman’s Adam

As mentioned before, Mark Grossman stepped into Adam’s role in May 2019. As an amnesiac, Adam returned to town and was shot by Chloe Mitchell, bringing his memories back. After he found that Chelsea had remarried during his absence, and he lost Connor’s custody, he tried to fight Nick for Christian’s custody.

Meanwhile, Kevin kidnapped Phyllis to negotiate Chloe’s freedom. Adam released Chloe while Kevin let Phyllis go. However, the latter accused Adam of kidnapping her and asked for Nick’s company, Dark Horse, as compensation. After more attempts at his life and dignity, Adam had an emotional encounter with his father, Victor, before leaving town again.

However, he returned to Genoa City after Connor started facing problems. When Simon, Chelsea’s former brother-in-law held her, Connor and Adam hostages, Chance Chancellor saved them. However, this event affected Connor’s mental health, leading to Adam’s hands-on involvement with his son’s care.

Later, The Young and the Restless fans witnessed Adam being absorbed into the Newman family’s businesses. While he struggled to establish himself in the family, he formed a romantic relationship with Sally.

On the other hand, his son needed to go through rounds of therapy to overcome his OCD when Adam and Chelsea needed to support the child. One such trip to Connor’s rehabilitation facility landed a troubled Adam and Chelsea in an intimate situation.

This eventually broke up his romance to Sally, while Chelsea’s affair with Billy dissolved. With encouragement from his father, Adam approached Chelsea for a co-parenting family for Connor at the Newman ranch. After Chelsea and Connor moved in with him, Adam gradually wooed Chelsea into a loving relationship.

The Young and the Restless: What is Adam’s current arc?

Currently, Adam is heading Newman Media, the publishing division of Newman Enterprises. He and Chelsea are collaborating to run the media house that rivals Billy’s Abbott Communications.

Recently, Newman Media broke the news of Aristotle Dumas’ real identity being Cane Ashby. While this destroyed Cane’s relationship with his children, Adam is waiting for a retaliation. Meanwhile, Adam’s rivalry with Billy continues as Chelsea tries to tone down his volatile approaches.

Continue watching The Young and the Restless to catch Adam’s next battle move against his nemesis as his father prepares for big business battles looming on the town.