Who are the Freestyle Fellowship members? Everything to know about the hip-hop group as P.E.A.C.E. reportedly passes away

Freestyle Fellowship is a hip-hop band currently based in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

P.E.A.C.E. has recently passed away from unknown causes on October 24, 2025. The rapper was associated with Freestyle Fellowship, which also confirmed the latest news.

The group members include Myka 9, Aceyalone, and Self Jupiter. Sharing a post on Instagram with a photo of the late artist, known as Mtulazaji Davis, the band paid tribute in the caption.



“You had a great heart and you were authentic. One of the West coast Hiphop royal treasures. You will be surely missed my friend”, the statement reads.



P.E.A.C.E. started his journey by training himself in different instruments. Apart from being active in the musical world, Mtulazaji was a part of the documentary This Is the Life, which focused on the evolution of hip-hop in Los Angeles alongside the popularity of the Good Life Café, where Davis and Freestyle Fellowship became famous.







Davis’ family members and representatives have yet to comment on the circumstances leading to his death. As a solo artist, Mtulazaji worked with the record label Project Blowed and was an expert in genres such as alternative hip-hop and freestyle.

His first debut project came out many years ago, titled Southern Fry’d Chicken. This was followed by Megabite. Davis even contributed to some compilation albums like Heavyweights Round 2 and Rhyme Crime Stoppers.

Self Jupiter also expressed his grief on Instagram , writing that he never got the opportunity to tell Davis about the impact he left on everyone’s lives. The former even gave credit to Mtulazaji for helping him to do everything “musically.” Self Jupiter mentioned how P.E.A.C.E. started teaching certain things at a young age and added:



“We added your uncompromising relentless 3 wheel motion of freestyle, word play, cleverness and imagination. Your personality cartwheeled your way into our wheel house.. Freestyle Fellowship., A magic that captured all of us in unison and brought along a movement of like minded HipHop progressives together forever.”



Freestyle Fellowship released many albums and singles: Band members and other details explored







During a conversation with Bandcamp Daily around five years ago, Myka 9 said that he first met Aceyalone when they were going to school, and he discovered that both of them had a habit of rapping at the back of the bus.

Myka 9 revealed that he initially spent a lot of time with a man called Diamond D, who was a part of a group called MC Aces, and Aceyalone was also a member of the same. They eventually released some recordings in collaboration with a company called Target Records.

The work of Freestyle Fellowship was witnessed by record producer J. Sumbi at The Good Life Café, who also became one of the members in the original lineup. There were also M.D. Himself and P.E.A.C.E. The artists who went to the place eventually started meeting each other at the apartment of Sumbi for recording sessions, leading to the creation of tracks that were included in the band’s album, To Whom It May Concern.

There was a time when the group struggled to find a record label to work with, and they were even approached by Dr. Dre. Myka recalled the experience by saying:



“Dr. Dre and them wanted us to go with Death Row. At that time, everybody’s young, you know? Dre wanted to just put out the remix on To Whom It May Concern. So did Kim Buie [of Island Records] for that matter. At that time, she was more interested in getting that remixed and sonically better. In hindsight, it might have been a really, really good idea, but we were more interested in moving ahead.”



Despite these issues, Freestyle Fellowship managed to bring their second project, Innercity Ghosts, around two years after the release of their debut album. It had 14 singles in the soundtrack. This was followed by Temptations and The Promise. There was a long gap of ten years between the release of the third and fourth albums.

Freestyle Fellowship has an EP titled Shockadoom in its credits and made guest appearances in the works of artists like Abstract Rude and Nobody. They were known for their mixtape, Power Plant, released in 2017, and singles such as Bullies of the Block, Hot Potato, Can You Find the Level of Difficulty in This?, S*x in the City, and Temptations.