Nightmares of Nature Season 2: Lost in the Jungle - Release date, cast and characters, plot, where to watch and more

Blumhouse and Netflix are teaming up to redefine what a nature documentary can be with Nightmares of Nature Season 2: Lost in the Jungle. Forget the calm narration and gentle piano cues — this series turns the animal kingdom into a cinematic horror experience. Produced by Blumhouse Television and Plimsoll Productions, the series merges natural history filmmaking with spine-chilling storytelling, exploring the darker, deadlier sides of wildlife.

The series is narrated by Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, whose hauntingly calm voice sets the tone for every terrifying moment. Following the success of the first season, the new season delves into the eerie jungles of Central America, a place teeming with both predators and supernatural dread. This “eco-horror” docuseries promises more tension, more creatures, and more cinematic flair than ever before.

Nightmares of Nature Season 2: Lost in the Jungle release details

Nightmares of Nature Season 2: Lost in the Jungle will premiere on Netflix on October 28, 2025, at 12 am PT/3 am ET in the United States, following closely after Season 1’s Cabin in the Woods, which dropped on September 30. The upcoming season will also consist of three 45-minute episodes, designed to be watched in sequence like a horror trilogy of survival in nature’s cruelest environments.

Jason Blum, serving as executive producer, described the series as “a love letter to both horror and nature — two of the most unpredictable forces on Earth.” The show’s producer, Doug Mackay-Hope, known for his work on Planet Earth II, adds that the goal was to create “a visceral viewing experience where you fear for the animals as if you were watching a creature feature.”

Crew details for Nightmares of Nature Season 2: Lost in the Jungle explored

While there’s no on-screen “cast” in Nightmares of Nature Season 2: Lost in the Jungle, the creative team is packed with talent that bridges wildlife filmmaking and cinematic horror. Maya Hawke returns as narrator, familiar to fans from Inside Out 2 and Stranger Things, to deliver equal parts wonder and dread.

Behind the camera, Charlotte Lathane takes the director’s chair for Season 2, following Nathan Small, who helmed Cabin in the Woods. Executive producers include Jason Blum, Martha Holmes, Mark Brownlow, Grant Mansfield, Gretchen Palek, and Matt Sarshik, all key figures in shaping the hybrid tone of the series.

Alan Eyres, Head of Plimsoll USA, summed up the show’s ambition perfectly:

“Once you start looking at the natural world, you’ll find things as terrifying as anything in a horror movie.”

That philosophy guides the production’s unique visual approach.

Plot details and trailer breakdown

The synopsis for Nightmares of Nature Season 2: Lost in the Jungle, as per Netflix, reads:

“LOST IN THE JUNGLE is set deep in the creepy Central American rainforest, a place with more creative ways to die than anywhere else on Earth. For our three characters (a young opossum, a newly-hatched iguana and a feisty jumping spider) the nightmare of staying alive in the jungle escalates fast when they discover an abandoned laboratory deep in the jungle. And before they know it, lost in this unnatural labyrinth, with a new monster hiding behind every corner, they are in the struggle of their lives to get out before it is too late…”

Season 2’s storyline centers around survival, adaptation, and the thin line between natural and unnatural danger. As the young opossum, iguana, and spider navigate their hostile surroundings, they soon uncover the remains of a man-made facility deep in the rainforest. The discovery unravels a chilling mystery — something unnatural has been unleashed, and the jungle has turned against them.

The combination of realistic animal behavior and horror-inspired storytelling creates an atmosphere that’s part Planet Earth, part The Descent. The abandoned lab, the constant lurking of unseen predators, and the creeping sense of dread all play into the show’s central question: is nature itself the monster, or are we?

Nightmares of Nature Season 2: Lost in the Jungle continues Blumhouse’s bold experiment — turning nature into a living nightmare without losing its authenticity. So, when the series premieres on Netflix on October 28, 2025, prepare to see the natural world like never before — beautiful, brutal, and absolutely terrifying.