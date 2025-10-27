The Chair Company episode 3 ending explained: Did Ron find something new about Tecca?

Image via Instagram/ @humorme and @hbomax

The Chair Company episode 3, ‘’@BrownDerbyHistoricVids Little bit of Hollywood? Okayyy.” opens up with the cliffhanger that was left in the previous episode, where we see Ron getting a text from an unknown number, ‘’There’s no way out.’’ The guy even sent him his picture, and it was taken from such an angle that it looked like someone had secretly clicked it from inside his closet. When Ron stepped ahead, he found a man hiding in.

Amidst the family function, he ran behind the guy. Soon after, we find that Mike Santini has sent him to keep an eye on Ron, but mistakenly, he sent those messages to Ron instead of Mike, clearing the confusion. This threat was gone, but towards the end of The Chair Company episode 3, Ron had a new danger waiting right outside his house.

In the previous episode, Ron left Mike and his investigation behind as he thought that he was getting into something more dangerous and did not want his family's lives at risk. But Mike continued his investigation and found that the man hired him to scare Ron was even hired by another man who paid him a hefty amount of around $50,000.

The Chair Company episode 3 ending explained: Ron found some new clues about Tecca

After finding a man hiding inside his closet, Ron was worried the whole night and decided to install cameras for the safety of his family. Putting Tecca’s investigation on hold for a while, Ron meets a new developer for the mall project at work and receives praise from Brenda and his co-workers after his site interview airs on TV, showing him in a promising light.

The interview was initially praised, but soon faced backlash from viewers after the mall announced that it wouldn’t incorporate anything related to Canton, Ohio’s football culture. This football plot was majorly highlighted even at the end of the episode, when a video of a football player crying over the mall’s decision not to inculcate anything related to football in it went viral. At the board meeting, it was agreed upon that they would focus on what the community wants and went ahead to include football in the mall’s plan, despite Ron’s disagreements.

While searching for Tecca, Ron finds out that to get official information about the chair company, he needs to visit the office in person. When asked for his name, Ron used a fake name and got the documents. However, the lady at the reception revealed that someone under the name ‘’Red Ball Market Global’’ asked for the same document, which makes Ron suspicious.

He manages to click the picture of the details from her computer, and it turns out to be a guy named Steven, who has taken the same documents. Later, Mike picks up Ron and takes him to visit the last person who signed the property deed for Tecca. When they arrive, he yells at them, saying he’s “done with Tecca” and wants nothing to do with it anymore, before driving off.

When he left, Ron and Mike sneaked into his place and found it to be a strange place where the man’s mother was lying on a pile of clothes, surrounded by papers, trash, food, and dirty dishes scattered all over the room. However, there were security cameras installed in the room, and they quickly fled the scene, grabbing the papers in hopes of finding more clues about Tecca.

Back at home, Ron’s wife is suspicious of his actions and asks him about what he is up to these days. To brush the topic aside, he uses his son’s excuse and tells her that he is worried, as he has caught their son drinking right outside the entrance. The camera installed at his place sees his son drinking, and he decided to talk to him the very next day. As Ron tries to handle everything, new trouble arises when the man whose house they broke into shows up outside Ron’s office, where his meeting is taking place.

He yells at Ron for breaking into his house and demands the return of the stolen papers. Ron somehow calms him down and sends him away. When Ron returns to the meeting, he learns that the plan to include football culture in the mall has been approved.

However, the guy revealed that he had worked at Tecca for just four days, and his job was to change chair parts while completely naked, which is both weird and creepy. Ron even shows him the pictures of the board members of the Red Ball Market Global (RBMG), and asks him whether he could recognize or must have seen them at his workplace. He identified one man, Ken Tucker (Chief Financial Officer), whom Ron will further investigate in the upcoming episode of The Chair Company.

Soon after the meeting ends, Ron gets a notification from his security system and sees the Tecca chair right outside his door. A man appears out of nowhere and sits on the chair, waving at Ron, hinting at danger, mystery, and creepiness that he has brought into his life while digging into Tecca, the chair company.

The Chair Company episode 3 ends on a chilling note, leaving viewers wondering about the identity of the masked man sitting outside Ron’s house on the Tecca chair.