What role did Ricky Martin play on General Hospital? Character details explored

Ricky Martin played Miguel Morez on General Hospital (Image via Instagram/ @ricky_martin)

Ricky Martin, the renowned Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, and actor, once stepped into the world of daytime television when he portrayed Miguel Morez on General Hospital from 1994 to 1995. While the role was relatively minor compared to others on the show, it proved to be a significant stepping stone in his career, earning him wider recognition.

Miguel was introduced as a passionate singer who arrived in Port Charles with dreams of success, eventually discovered by Lois Cerullo and Brenda Barrett at L&B Records.

Here’s everything to know about the character of Miguel Morez from General Hospital

Miguel Morez is a fictional character on General Hospital, portrayed by the Puerto Rican actor and singer Ricky Martin. The character first came to Port Charles in 1994 as a singer who was discovered by Lois and Brenda at L&B Records. Miguel was Lois’s prodigy singer. Though his story was a short one, the character is remembered by the current characters even today.

Miguel had a child with Lily Rivera named Juan Santiago. The young couple had immigrated to the USA, as they tried to escape the assassination ordered by Lily’s father, Hernando Rivera.

Further on General Hospital, Miguel was also involved in a few organized crime scenes with Sonny Corinthos; the two did not see eye to eye, and once Sonny threatened Miguel with a broken bottle, and also got into a fist fight with him.

However, his connections with Sonny did not help him or Lily, as they were kidnapped by Hernando Rivera’s men. Anyhow, the character left Port Charles in 1996; however, the name has popped up quite a few times. Most recently, Miguel’s name popped up in 2025.

Miguel’s name came up during a conversation between Lulu and Carly, as they speculated about the possibility of Gio being Brook Lynn and Dante’s son. They recalled the time Brook Lynn gave birth while on tour with her mother, Lois, and Miguel.

Apart from that, there have been many times in the past when his name has popped up on General Hospital, leaving fans on the edge, wondering if the character will return to Port Charles ever again.

Here’s everything to know about the actor/singer Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin is a Puerto Rican singer, actor, and songwriter who was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on December 24, 1971. Ricky started his journey in the industry with his singing in an all-boys band named Menudo, where he sang in Latin.

However, when he was in the band, he travelled a lot and got the opportunity to record in languages like Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, and English. Later, when he left the band, he moved to New York. Initially, he came to New York for higher education, but his plans changed as he was offered a role in a musical, Mama ama el Rock. From here, he started his journey in acting.

In 1991, he started his career in singing and released his first album, "Ricky Martin," which was a hit and sold over 500,000 copies worldwide. Later in 1993, we won the title of Best New Latin Artist at the Billboard Video Awards.

Apart from General Hospital, the actor/singer has appeared on several other projects like Glee, The Devils, and many more.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC or Hulu

