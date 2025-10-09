What is Turning Point USA’s ‘All American Halftime Show’ and why is it targeting Bad Bunny?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Turning Point USA, founded by the late conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, has announced its halftime show, The American Halftime Show. It is scheduled for the same time and date as the Super Bowl halftime, in a move that seeks to counter Bad Bunny’s performance.

The right-wing organization announced via their X account:

“It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All-American Halftime Show. Performers and event details coming soon.”

The post also provides a link to their website, where people can select the music they want to listen to at the All-American event.

The options include Anything in English, Hip Hop, Americana and Worship.

Since the NFL announced that world-renowned rapper Bad Bunny would headline its halftime show in February 2026, some right-wing activists have expressed their displeasure and threatened to use ICE agents as enforcement during the event.

“I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they’re law-abiding Americans who love this country”: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem responds to Bad Bunny’s halftime show nomination

In September 2025, news broke that the Monaco hitmaker will headline the Super Bowl LX show. Bad Bunny, in a statement, expressed that his appointment was a win for his people, culture and history:

"What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown. This is for my people, my culture and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el Halftime Show Del Super Bowl,”

Right activists were not thrilled by the news, and Kristi Noem, Homeland Security Secretary, weighed in on the conversation about Bunny’s upcoming performance. She confirmed that ICE agents will be at the venue:

“I have the responsibility for making sure everybody who goes to the Super Bowl has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave, and that’s what America’s about,” she said. “So yeah, we’ll be all over that place. We’re going to enforce the law."

She added:

"So, I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they’re law-abiding Americans who love this country.”

Bad Bunny responded to the conservative activists who condemned his nomination in his Saturday Night Live Monologue on October 4, 2024, saying: