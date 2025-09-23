What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for September 23, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the Tuesday, September 23, 2025, episode of General Hospital, emotions run high across Port Charles as families deal with loss and uncertainty.

Jason spends time with Britt as they reflect on Monica’s death, with Britt offering support while he prepares for the upcoming memorial.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Lulu, Michael, Ned, and Brook Lynn discover Tracy has vanished, raising new worries just as the family struggles to cope with Monica’s passing.

Meanwhile, Curtis faces more strain at home when Portia walks out on him again, convinced he is prioritizing Jordan over their marriage, leaving Trina caught in the middle.

Elsewhere, Nina is blindsided when Anna reveals Nathan may be alive, though she refuses to believe it.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on September 23, 2025

On Tuesday, General Hospital opens with Britt alone in her room above Bobbie’s, administering an injection to herself when Jason arrives to fix a window that will not close.

Their conversation shifts when Britt urges him to clean out his closet, but Jason explains he has other obligations.

He then breaks the sad news that Monica has passed away and that her memorial is being arranged.

Britt immediately expresses regret, blaming herself for keeping Jason occupied during Monica’s final days, but Jason gently assures her that he was where he needed to be.

He shares how much the past year with Monica meant to him, cherishing the time they had, though saddened it ended too soon.

Britt offers encouragement as he prepares to face the funeral and family responsibilities.

Elsewhere, Martin is seen making a cryptic phone call about Monica’s services, though it is unclear who he is contacting.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Brook Lynn is distraught, and Lulu consoles her before joining Michael and Ned.

As they look for Tracy, they realize something troubling: her bed has not been slept in, her jewelry and medications are missing, and her car is gone.

Concern spreads quickly. Michael says he will reach out to Brick for assistance, while Ned decides to check on the ELQ jet.

Lulu insists she knows where Tracy has gone, and Ned places a call to someone who might help them track her down.

At the hospital, Jordan checks in on Drew, who is crushed under the weight of grief after losing Monica.

Jordan advises him to channel his pain into becoming a better man, especially for his daughter. Stella, recently reinstated at the hospital, confides to Felicia that she wants to put her full energy into her work again.

Felicia, however, admits there has been no improvement in Maxie’s condition. Martin visits Stella, and she quickly realizes he has only returned to Drew’s orbit in order to clear her name.

Stella is displeased, though Martin defends his motives and insists he is trying to help.

Meanwhile, Marshall returns from his music tour and urges Curtis and Portia to present a united front during the Quartermaine memorial.

Dante arrives to go over Curtis’s alibi again, and when Portia overhears Curtis mention Jordan, she loses her patience.

She storms out of the room, followed closely by Curtis. Portia then unleashes her frustrations, accusing Curtis of always choosing Jordan over her and declaring their marriage over.

The confrontation leaves Trina rattled as she witnesses her parents’ relationship unravel yet again.

Elsewhere, Anna reaches out to Nina with shocking news: the John Doe patient at the hospital has been identified as Nathan.

Nina immediately rejects the claim, convinced it is a cruel mistake or deception, but Anna insists she has seen him herself.

Later, Felicia enters the hospital room in her role as a patient advocate and is stunned beyond words to see Nathan alive.

Anna steadies her, while Nina approaches, looks in, and then goes inside. Sitting beside him, Nina takes his hand, which he squeezes before waking and smiling at her.

Overcome, Nina breaks down in tears, realizing her brother is truly alive.

As the episode concludes, Jason steels himself for Monica’s funeral, Drew insists to Martin that he will not be cut out of Monica’s will, the Quartermaines race to locate Tracy, and Nina faces the emotional shock of Nathan’s miraculous return.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.