What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for September 22, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On Monday, September 22, 2025, General Hospital delivered emotional shocks and unexpected twists across Port Charles as Lulu clashed with Britt in a tense showdown over Rocco. Brook Lynn proposed making the Quartermaine stables Outback’s new permanent home amid the grief surrounding Monica’s death.

Tracy struggled with her sorrow after an unwelcome visit from Lucy, and Michael broke the heartbreaking news about Monica to Sonny and Carly.

At the same time, Molly confided in Alexis about her growing feelings for Cody following Kristina’s scheme.

At the hospital, Anna, Dante, Liz, and Lucas reeled when test results confirmed the identity of an unconscious patient, Nathan West, alive after years of being presumed dead.

The episode closed with Britt receiving a mysterious box containing medication and a chilling note signed “C,” raising new questions about her ties to Cesar Faison.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on September 22, 2025

The episode opens at the bistro, where Alexis meets Molly. Molly confides in her mother about Kristina’s stunt, hiring Cody to seduce Ava away from Ric.

Molly admits that while the plan worked, it brought her closer to Cody, and now she has feelings for him.

Alexis is not surprised, suggesting her daughter’s earlier outbursts about Cody hinted at something deeper. Molly insists Cody has a good heart, which he proved tonight.

At the Quartermaine stables, Brook Lynn looks for Cody but instead finds Gio and Emma sharing a kiss. Gio explains Cody stepped out, and Brook Lynn soon learns that Cody found Outback again.

Cody returns and admits it will be hard to part with the dog. Gio and Emma prepare to leave with Outback, but Brook Lynn asks them to stay.

Off-camera, she breaks the news of Monica’s death. Emma recalls Monica’s kindness and worries about her mother’s reaction.

Brook Lynn admits Tracy is devastated despite appearing composed.

After Emma and Gio depart, Brook Lynn proposes making the stables Outback’s permanent home, noting Rocco spends half his time there.

Cody is delighted, and Brook Lynn decides to lift the no-pets rule, with Gio and Emma agreeing that Rocco will be fine with it.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Tracy looks through old photos of Monica when Lucy shows up, pounding on the door. Initially refusing her entry, Tracy relents when Lucy insists it’s about Deception business.

Inside, Tracy reveals Monica’s death and lists the many things she now faces.

Lucy makes her a drink and reminisces about Alan, while Tracy acknowledges both Alan and Monica’s flaws but affirms they were the loves of each other’s lives.

Lucy comforts her, and the two toast Monica’s memory. Later, Tracy breaks down in private on the staircase that Alan had once insisted on for Monica.

Meanwhile, Michael visits Sonny and Carly to deliver the news of Monica’s passing. He explains that Jason was the one who found her, but says Jason is holding up.

After Michael steps away to take a call from the funeral home, Carly laments her son’s pain, and Sonny admits he wishes he could make it easier.

When Michael returns, Carly urges him to grieve and lean on his parents rather than immediately handle funeral arrangements or tell the children.

Elsewhere, Britt encounters Rocco at Bobbie’s. He has been speaking with Charlotte about her and is eager to meet.

They introduce themselves, and Rocco shares that he recently learned about her, which led him to contact Obrecht. He says he’d like to know more another time.

Outside, Lulu arrives, and Charlotte warns her that Rocco is inside with Britt. Rocco emerges, saying Britt was nice but overwhelming. Lulu takes her children home.

Later, Britt returns to Jason’s room to find a ribbon-wrapped box on her bed. She hides it as Lulu knocks, coming to make peace for Rocco’s sake. Inside, their attempt at civility collapses into hostility.

Lulu accuses Britt of being nothing more than a “test tube” and says she is still selfish and toxic. Britt fires back that Lulu is threatened, claiming she is just as much Rocco’s mother.

At the hospital, Dante informs Anna that no ID was found on a recent accident victim, yet he looks exactly like Nathan West.

Anna insists it makes no sense, but considers the timing of Britt’s return suspicious. In the patient’s room, Lucas and Liz examine the unconscious man.

Lucas orders more tests, and Anna instructs an officer to collect DNA and fingerprints. The group agrees to admit him as a John Doe until they know more.

Eventually, Anna receives confirmation, the prints match. The man is Nathan West.

The episode closes with Britt opening the hidden box. Inside are vials of medication and a note reading, “Don’t forget to take your medicine! C.”

Meanwhile, Molly tells Alexis she fears regretting her feelings for Cody, but Alexis advises her to take the risk. At Sonny’s, Michael, Carly, and Sonny share a quiet toast to Monica’s memory.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.