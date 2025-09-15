What did Erin Napier say about Charlie Kirk? Comments explored as HGTV star sparks polarizing response

Erin Napier and her husband Ben are well-known for their appearances on HGTV (Image via Getty)

Erin Napier is trending after she started having disputes with her followers for not celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death. Notably, the political activist and media personality was shot dead last week when he appeared to speak at Utah Valley University.

Erin’s response to Kirk’s death turned out to be polarizing for a lot of people, and the issue started with an Instagram Story she posted after the incident on September 10, 2025, which reads:

“Only the demonized celebrate death.”

Erin Napier shared another statement on the same platform, where she referred to some of the messages she received as soon as her Story went viral. She addressed the same by writing:

“Unfollow me, immediately, if you could be one of those comments. Christ, have mercy on us all.”

The Daily Mail stated that on September 12, 2025, Napier also posted glimpses of the texts sent by those who were not happy with the way she reacted to the case.

A few of them told her that they won’t watch her show on HGTV and alleged that she was supporting Charlie.

While the Stories shared by Erin Napier are not available anymore, she has not posted anything else on social media related to the criticism towards her, as of this writing.

According to her bio on HGTV, Napier has appeared in the channel’s popular show Home Town. She has been an expert in preserving and renovating different properties.

Erin and her husband Ben have been the authors of books such as Make Something Good Today and featured on the covers of publications like Country Living.

Utah Governor shares an update on Charlie Kirk’s shooting case

While an investigation was launched into Charlie Kirk’s death immediately, authorities managed to take a man named Tyler Robinson into custody. Robinson has created headlines ever since The New York Times acquired Discord messages where Tyler alleged that a doppelganger was involved in the case, who was also trying to get him into trouble.

Meanwhile, Utah Governor Spencer Cox spoke to ABC News on Sunday, September 14, stating that Tyler was reportedly not willing to cooperate in the investigation. Cox addressed the same by saying:

“He has not confessed to, to authorities. He is, he is, he is not cooperating, but, but, but all the people around him are cooperating. And I think that’s, that’s, that’s very important.”

Cox also referred to the viral Discord chats, stating that the conversations happened exactly how it was mentioned by The New York Times.

Spencer said that everything in the texts was funny until Robinson allegedly “admitted that it actually was him.”

Spencer additionally confirmed that the charges against Tyler will be filed on September 16, 2025.

On the other hand, a spokesperson for Discord also told ABC News that although they have discovered an account reportedly linked to Robinson, there is no evidence to prove that the incident was planned on the same platform.

“The messages referenced in recent reporting about planning details do not appear to be Discord messages. These were communications between the suspect’s roommate and a friend after the shooting, where the roommate was recounting the contents of a note the suspect had left elsewhere.”

Apart from being the co-founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk was known as the host of his self-titled radio show.

He was additionally trending over the years for his views on various topics, including the false information spread during the COVID-19 pandemic.