Wednesday season 2 quietly hides multiple Addams Family movie Easter eggs for fans who look closely

Image via Instagram @wednesdaynetflix

Wednesday Season 2 has returned with its signature dark tone, emotional storylines, and gothic visuals. The show, led by Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, continues to explore life at Nevermore Academy while mixing mystery, humor, and family legacy. But beyond the main story, there’s something extra hidden in plain sight for loyal fans.

Throughout the new season, sharp-eyed viewers may notice something special—hidden references, or Easter eggs, from the original Addams Family movies. These small details don’t take center stage, but for longtime fans, they act as quiet tributes to the classic films of the 1990s.

Connecting the past to the present through costumes, lines, and sets

One of the most noticeable nods to the past comes through costume design. In a key moment, Wednesday is seen wearing an outfit that closely resembles the one worn by Christina Ricci in the original films. It’s not a copy, but the style and mood are very similar—likely a subtle way to honor Ricci’s legendary version of the character.

Morticia Addams, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones in the series, also wears costumes that remind viewers of Anjelica Huston’s portrayal in the 1991 film. The look, posture, and mood seem carefully crafted to echo what came before while still offering something new. These choices are not loud or obvious—but for fans familiar with the original films, they stand out instantly.

The references aren’t limited to outfits. In one scene, Uncle Fester delivers a line that sounds very close to something he said in the Addams Family movie. It's a moment that passes quickly, but fans of the older films may feel a sense of recognition. These moments are written into the show with care, offering just enough for long-time viewers to connect the dots.

The sets and background details also add to the nostalgic feel. A hidden room in Season 2 resembles the secret passageways seen in the old Addams mansion. The camera angles and dark corners look and feel familiar to anyone who grew up watching the movies. Even if it’s not exact, the influence is clear.

A quiet tribute that rewards loyal fans

Even though Christina Ricci played a completely new character in Season 1, her presence is still felt in Season 2—especially in the way Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday reacts or speaks in certain scenes. The expressions, tone, and delivery are sometimes close enough to feel like a quiet nod to the original Wednesday many grew up with.

These Easter eggs aren't made to be big, dramatic moments. They're soft, respectful callbacks to a time when the Addams Family first found a place in pop culture for a new generation. The creative team behind Wednesday clearly understands the legacy they’re continuing, and they show that respect by including these subtle connections.

For viewers who are watching closely, these small moments feel like hidden treasures. They’re not needed to enjoy the show, but they make the experience more rewarding for fans who know the history of the Addams family on screen.

Wednesday Season 2 doesn’t shout out its movie references—it whispers them. But that’s what makes the Easter eggs even better. They connect the past and present in quiet ways, reminding us that while characters and styles may change, the heart of the Addams Family story remains.

So if you’re rewatching the new season, keep your eyes open. You might just spot a piece of Addams Family history hidden in the shadows of Nevermore.