Was General Hospital preempted yesterday (September 10, 2025)? Explained

General Hospital & Charlie Kirk(Image via ABC Network and CNN)

On September 10, 2025, General Hospital did not air as scheduled because ABC interrupted its programming for breaking news coverage. The interruption was due to a tragic incident at Utah Valley University, where Charlie Kirk, a right-wing political activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed during a campus event.

Because of this major news event, ABC devoted the show’s time slot to live coverage of the story. To make sure fans didn’t miss out, Nathan Varni, Executive Producer of General Hospital at ABC, confirmed that the September 10 episode would be made available for free on the network’s official website.

Here’s why General Hospital got preempted on September 10, 2025

The daytime soap opera General Hospital got preempted due to tragic news that left the nation in shock. Charlie Kirk, the right-wing activist, went to Utah for a campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Charlie is the president and co-founder of Turning Point USA, which is a non-profit organisation that advocates for conservative politics at high school, college, and university levels. Though Charlie is not a member of any party, he is a strong supporter of the Republican Party and Donald Trump.

According to reports, Charlie was talking about the rampant use of gun violence in America when he became a victim of the same. The news about his death had left everyone in shock. The White House was the first to post about the tragic event via its official X account. They posted a photo of Kirk with President Donald Trump and captioned it with

“"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" - President Donald J. Trump”

Alongside President Trump, numerous members of the conservative fraternity expressed their grief over the tragic loss of Charlie Kirk. Many took to social media to honor his memory, sharing heartfelt tributes and offering condolences to the family.

Recently, President Trump shared a heartfelt video note to the citizens of America, and captioned it with,

“I ask all Americans to commit themselves to the American values for which Charlie Kirk lived & died. The values of free speech, citizenship, the rule of law & the patriotic devotion & love of God.”

The gunshot took place out in the open, where the people attending the event were left in shock and scared for their lives. Anyhow, the search for the assassin is still going. The gunshot took place around 12:20 local time. Though two people were arrested at first, since they had no ties with the current event, they were let go. The search is being co-led by the FBI, along with the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Where can fans watch General Hospital?

The September 10, 2025, episode of General Hospital is now available to stream for free on the soap’s official website, according to Executive Producer Nathan Varni. Fans who may have missed the broadcast due to the preemption can easily catch up online without needing a TV provider.

Moving forward, the show will return to its regular broadcast schedule, airing daily in its usual time slot, ensuring viewers won’t miss the ongoing drama in Port Charles.

Catch the latest episode of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

