Complete cast breakdown of Crutch Season 1: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: (L-R) Cedric the Entertainer, Finn Maloney, Jermaine Fowler, Adrianna Mitchell, Braxton Paul, Kecia Lewis, Tracy Morgan, Owen Smith and Adrian Martinez attend the special screening of 'CRUTCH' at Regal Union Square on October 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Following seven hit seasons of The Neighborhood, CBS is expanding its sitcom universe with Crutch Season 1, a fresh Paramount+ original that puts Tracy Morgan in the spotlight. Set in Harlem, the series is a heartfelt yet hilarious look at family chaos when widower Francois “Frank” Crutchfield’s grown kids move back into the family home. Created by Owen Smith and produced by CBS Studios, Kapital Entertainment, and Cedric the Entertainer, the eight-episode comedy is positioned as one of Paramount+’s biggest comedy launches of 2025.

While The Neighborhood tackled suburban culture clashes, Crutch Season 1 brings the laughs to a Harlem backdrop, mixing sharp generational humor with genuine heart. Tracy Morgan headlines the cast as Crutch, a small-business owner whose carefully rebuilt peace is upended when his son, daughter, and grandchildren all return home, along with the complications they bring. Here’s a complete breakdown of the series' cast and where you’ve seen them before.

Cast details for Crutch Season 1, explored

Tracy Morgan as Francois “Frank” Crutchfield: Best known for 30 Rock and The Last O.G., comedy icon Tracy Morgan takes on the lead role of Crutch — a brash but lovable Harlem shop owner who suddenly finds his quiet life turned upside down by his returning family. As both star and executive producer, Morgan’s trademark wit and warmth anchor Crutch Season 1, marking a return to network-adjacent comedy after years of stand-up and feature work.

Jermaine Fowler as Jake Crutchfield: Jermaine Fowler plays Crutch’s ambitious son, Jake — an Ivy League-educated lawyer who leaves corporate life behind to offer affordable legal help to his community. Fowler has previously appeared in projects such as Superior Donuts, Coming 2 America, Sorry to Bother You, and Sting.

Adrianna Mitchell as Jamilah Crutchfield: Adrianna Mitchell brings emotional depth to Jamilah, Crutch’s free-spirited daughter who moves back home with her two children after a marriage breakdown. Mitchell has previously made guest appearances on popular TV series such as Snowfall, Grey’s Anatomy, and The Blacklist.

Adrian Martinez as Flaco: Adrian Martinez takes on the role of Flaco, Crutch’s childhood best friend and loyal confidant who manages the family flooring business. The industry veteran is known for his roles in TV series such as The Blacklist, Gotham, Severance, Elsbeth, and A Gifted Man. Additionally, he has also portrayed minor characters in many big-screen projects, including The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Focus, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Cedric the Entertainer as Calvin Butler: Reprising his beloved role from The Neighborhood, Cedric the Entertainer makes a guest appearance as Calvin Butler, Crutch’s cousin. His cameo links both sitcom universes, and early reports suggest Calvin’s trademark charm and wisdom will help set the tone for the new series.

Tichina Arnold as Tina Butler: Tichina Arnold also returns for a guest spot as Tina Butler, bringing her comedic energy and chemistry with Cedric to Crutch Season 1. Tina’s dynamic with Crutch adds familiarity for longtime Neighborhood fans. Tricha has appeared in prominent capacities in multiple sitcoms, namely Martin, Everybody Hates Chris, Pair of Kings, and Happily Divorced.

Max Greenfield as Dave Johnson: Completing the crossover trio, Max Greenfield reprises his role as Dave, the optimistic neighbor from The Neighborhood. His appearance connects the two series narratively while adding his trademark lightheartedness to the new world of Crutch. Greenfield is best known for his role on New Girl as Schmidt, for which he received multiple nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

Braxton Paul as Lisa Crutchfield: Young performer Braxton Paul stars as Lisa, Crutch’s 12-year-old granddaughter. Described as the conscience of the family, Lisa constantly challenges her relatives to do the right thing — though she’s still a tween navigating her own growing pains.

Finn Maloney as Mase Crutchfield: Finn Maloney portrays Mase, Crutch’s 9-year-old grandson and Lisa’s mischievous younger brother. Mase is curious, charming, and occasionally too clever for his own good, serving as the perfect sidekick for whoever happens to be watching him that day.

Kecia Lewis as Antoinette: A Broadway veteran recently seen in Hell’s Kitchen, Kecia Lewis plays Antoinette, Crutch’s sister-in-law, who often acts as the family’s no-nonsense moral compass.

Streaming exclusively on Paramount+, all eight episodes of Crutch Season 1 were released on November 3, 2025.