Physical: Asia - Meet Team Türkiye

Ali Sofuoglu from Team Türkiye (Image Via Getty)

Physical: Asia is the latest offering from the makers of popular fitness reality show, Physical:100. Although Physical: Asia follows the similar format as Physical:100, there is a big difference this time.

All the contestants featured on Physical: Asia are celebrated athletes from various countries across the continent.

On the show, the teams will be formed based on the countries they are from and will face each other in a series of challenges.

The winning country team will take the glory and pride along with hefty prize money.

Physical: Asia features world class athletes such as Manny Pacquiao, Yushin Okami, Rober Whittaker and Kim Dong-hyun.

These athletes will be joined by other titans of the sporting world, including Physical: 100 season 1 fan favorite Yun Sung-bin and season 2 winner Amotti.

The winning country will receive the prize money worth one billion Korean Won.

The producer of Physical: Asia, Jang Ho-gi stated about the series as reported by Tudum:



“At its heart, the Physical series is about raw competition that transcends disciplines and generations. By bringing national pride into the equation, the battles will be more intense, more emotional, and more unforgettable than ever."



Physical: Asia—All about the Türkiye contingent







Team Türkiye wowed the fellow contestants with their build and looks on the first episode

The team’s captain Recep Kara stated:



“For Türkiye, with strength, we fight.”



He further stated after introducing himself:



“I think Physical: Asia is a great opportunity for cultural exchange and I am here to introduce our traditional sport to the world.”



Here is a list of athletes who are representing Team Türkiye as reported by Marie Claire in October 2025.

Recep Kara

The 44-year-old is a four-time champion of the Kirkpinar Oil Wrestling Tournament which is Türkiye’s ancient oil wrestling competition.

Kara is also a former champion who was a part of the national mat-wrestling team.

He won Kirkpinar Oil Wrestling Tournament for the first time in the year 2002 which made him the youngest winner in Türkiye’s history.

Recep has held the title of Chief Wrestler which is considered the highest rank in the game.

Ali Sofuoglu

Sofuoglu is a karate fighter on Türkiye’s national team.

He has brought laurels to his country by winning several gold medals at the European Championship.

Ali also won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the individual kata.

He also won a gold in the men’s individual kata at the 2023 World Karate Championship.

Anil Berk Baki

Baki is a TV personality, actor and a sailor who is also involved in CrossFit and extreme sports.

He has previously also competed in Survivor Türkiye in 2018, then in 2021 and finally in 2022.

Nefise Karatay

Karatay is 25 years old and was previously a national champion runner.

She competed in the 60 meter and 100 meter hurdles.

Nefise has also participated in Survivor Türkiye twice in 2022 and 2023.

Ogeday Girisken

He is a rower and also an actor. The 33-year-old has also won Survivor Türkiye in 2017.

Girisken again went on to win Survivor Türkiye: All Stars in the years 2022 and 2024.

Yasemin Adar Yiğit

Yasemin previously competed as a wrestler in the Turkish national wrestling team in 76 Kg category.

She is a seven-time European champion and also won the World Championship twice.

Yasemin also won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

