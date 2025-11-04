"Time feels strange": Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Lindsay May Palevsky on the 1st anniversary of her death

Lindsay May Palevsky with Kim Kardashian, shared as Kim marked the first anniversary of Lindsay’s death. Image via Instagram@/KImKardashian

Kim Kardashian marked one year since the death of her childhood friend Lindsay May Palevsky with a quiet Instagram tribute that doubled as a scrapbook of their “Lifers” circle. Kim Kardashian opened with the line “A year without you,” and later wrote that “time feels strange” without her friend, anchoring the post to November 2, the day Lindsay died in 2024 after a 13-year cancer journey.

The carousel mixed a throwback of the friend group with close-ups of a “best friends” bracelet, snapshots of Lindsay holding puppies, and purple flowers at her gravesite. In Stories, Kim Kardashian also shared an image of the headstone that identifies Lindsay as a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian explained that the group’s annual lake trip often coincided with Lindsay’s birthday and has become a memorial tradition. Citizens of Humanity later honored Lindsay with “The Lindz” jean and a donation to NETRF, keeping her name tied to research funding.

What did Kim Kardashian say in the 1-year tribute and why?

Kim Kardashian used the anniversary post to restate what the “Lifers” feel every day. The caption read,

“A year without you. The world paused on Nov 2nd and I know a part of the lifers went with you. Time feels strange without you here. We all see you in purple skies and butterflies. I love you forever, my lifer.”

The visuals showed the core group in a vintage photo, the “best friends” bracelet, two recent shots of the pair together, Lindsay with two puppies, and purple blooms placed at her grave. The post framed the date and the symbols the friends now use to remember her, while the Stories headstone image carried only a purple heart and an infinity sign to maintain an intimate tone.

Kim Kardashian has been consistent about how this group anchors her. As per the People report dated June 6, 2024, Kim Kardashian stated on The Kardashians,

“My friend circle, I always say I hit the jackpot in the friends department.”

She added,

“honestly, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my friends, like I have the best friends and they're super supportive.”

Those lines contextualise why a tribute like this centres the “Lifers” as much as Lindsay. Kim Kardashian also tied the remembrance to the lake tradition they keep. As per her Instagram post dated July 6, 2025, she wrote,

“The lake was your happy place. It made you feel lighter, healthier … you were you.”

She added further,

“I feel so grateful for all the memories we made since we were kids. We miss you so f*cking much, Lindz. Our world is not the same without you.”

Those sentiments return in the new post, now focused on the one-year mark.

Who was Lindsay May Palevsky?

Lindsay May Palevsky was a longtime member of Kim Kardashian’s Beverly Hills friend circle, known as the “Lifers,” who occasionally appeared on The Kardashians and at Kim’s 2023 birthday dinner. Professionally, she co-founded Mayflower Entertainment in 2016, a consulting agency that links brands with entertainment and pop-culture partners across Los Angeles and New York. The company credits her as a founding executive alongside Ryan Schinman. Headstone details shared in Kim Kardashian’s Stories record her birth as July 3, 1980, and her death as November 2, 2024.

What happened, where things stand and how are friends honouring her?

Lindsay May Palevsky died on November 2, 2024, after a 13-year journey with a rare cancer. Public reporting has not specified a place of death. Coverage has focused on the family she leaves behind and the “Lifers” traditions that now serve as memorials, such as the summer lake trip that Kim Kardashian says helps the group feel close to Lindsay.

In 2025, Citizens of Humanity launched “The Lindz,” pledging a per-pair donation to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation. The product page honours Lindsay as a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and friend, echoing the language on the grave marker that Kim Kardashian posted. The first-anniversary tribute extends those honors, with Kim Kardashian reaffirming the symbols the group associates with her: purple skies, butterflies, and the idea that the date itself remains a pause in their calendar.

