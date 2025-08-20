Was Frank Caprio a Christian? Religious beliefs explored in wake of beloved viral judge's death at 88

Frank Caprio (Photo: Instagram/@therealfrankcaprio)

Frank Caprio, the chief judge of the municipal court of Providence, Rhode Island, passed away on August 20, 2025. The same day, the judge posted on Instagram, lying in a hospital bed, giving a thumbs up.

Caprio's family announced on Facebook that his cause of death was pancreatic cancer as he battled with it for a long time. Frank Caprio was a Catholic.

His son, David, posted on Instagram and stated that Frank's "warmth, humor, and kindness" left a mark on everyone around him.

"Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him. He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend," the statement reads.

Frank Caprio's religious beliefs, explored

According to Catholic News Agency's August 20, 2025, report, Frank Caprio was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2023.

Back then, the beloved judge uploaded a video on his Facebook page, requesting his followers to keep him in their prayers, saying that, along with the medical treatment he was getting, praying was another "powerful weapon."

"First of all, I can't thank all of your for your friendship and kind messages. But I would ask that each of you in your own way to please pray for me. I am in need of the power of prayer, which I believe in addition to the medical treatment I am receiving is the most powerful weapon to help me survive this," Frank Caprio stated.

The judge went on a pilgrimage in 2024 to Lourdes, France, for the betterment of his health.

During his February 2025 interview with EWTN News In Depth, Caprio shared that his faith in God and the Catholic Church was his "last hope" as there was no treatment for pancreatic cancer.

"I'm a firm believer in the power of prayer. There is no cure for pancreatic cancer. I have a deep and abiding faith in the Catholic Church, in Jesus, and in the power of prayer. I think it's my last hope," Caprio stated.

The day before his passing (August 19, 2025), Frank again made a video, stating that last year, when people prayed for him, it helped him recover. However, he said that he hit a setback and once again needed his supporters' prayers.

Frank Caprio was known for his judicial work, as they were televised on the show, Caught in Providence. The television show gained massive popularity, with its clips often going viral on social media.

Fifty episodes of the show are compiled and are available on Prime Video. Some episodes, along with short clips, are available on the Caught in Providence YouTube channel, which has garnered over 2.9 million subscribers.

Frank often shared his positive thoughts on his social media accounts.

Frank Caprio was 88 years old at the time of passing. He is survived by his wife, two children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.