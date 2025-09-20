Was D4vd involved with another underage girl besides Celeste? Viral texts explored

Anonymous texts alleging D4vd’s involvement with another underage girl have gone viral after being shared by @AkademiksTV.

The case surrounding singer D4vd (David Anthony Burke) and the death of teenager Celeste Rivas has prompted intense online scrutiny and a flood of new claims. Alongside reporting about Celeste, a separate thread has emerged of an anonymous woman coming forward, saying she was groomed by D4vd while she was still in high school.

These screenshots were posted to X by the account @AkademiksTV, which captioned the images to say the girl wished to remain anonymous.

An underage girl has come out to reveal she was in a relationship with D4vd in 2023 while she was still in highschool. She has chosen to remain anonymous but has revealed the manipulative tactics D4vd used to groom her. pic.twitter.com/2WXaaW1Dl9 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 20, 2025

Because these materials have not been independently authenticated and the woman has not revealed her identity, responsible reporting requires treating them as unverified while reporting what they contain and how journalists and investigators are handling them.

Screenshots posted online spark questions about D4vd’s alleged ties to another underage girl

At present, no law enforcement source or mainstream outlet has confirmed a separate, identified underage victim beyond Celeste. What has changed the public conversation is the anonymous claimant’s release of alleged text-message screenshots shared by @AkademiksTV. This account’s proof shows D4vd pursuing a secret relationship with a high–school–age girl in 2023.

Those screenshots, if genuine, would indicate D4vd was communicating romantically with another underage girl; however, the authenticity and the age of the person in those messages have not been independently verified by police or by major news organisations.

The anonymous texts shared in the screenshots open with an emotional message in which the sender says she has been “up all night” thinking about their relationship and declares, “Straight from my heart i really really really love you,” while noting the practical difficulties of school and long distance. The message describes a desire for a public relationship but also an acceptance that, because the sender is still in high school, things may need to be secret for now; it concludes with a plea for a thoughtful reply rather than a curt “oki.” Those passages that match the screenshots reposted by AkademiksTV and reported by outlets summarising the post are circulating as evidence of a secret relationship in 2023.

The screenshots do not provide publicly verified account metadata tying the messages to D4vd, objective proof of the sender’s age at the time, time-stamped delivery receipts authenticated by independent experts, or an official statement from investigators confirming the exchange. Without those elements, the texts remain allegations shared by an anonymous source and a social account.

Public reporting to date still centers on Celeste, as prosecutors and police have not publicly named additional victims in connection with D4vd. The anonymous claimant’s screenshots, amplified by @AkademiksTV, represent a serious allegation that merits investigation. But as responsible reporting demands, the screenshots should be treated as unverified evidence until corroborated by third-party authentication or official confirmation.