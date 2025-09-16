AI images featuring Ted Cruz and Charlie Kirk go viral on social media

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Charlie Kirk speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon)

AI-created images of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and political analyst Charlie Kirk have spread during the weekend, generating widespread jokes, memes, and misinformation on social media.

The pictures, which appeared on social media last week, spread quickly as users debated whether they were genuine or simulated, and commented on how unusual they appeared.

The AI images were uploaded on a number of forums in which most users weren't sure whether they existed or not. While some joked online about the added features in the pictures, there were others concerned about how realistic AI content could be at first glance.

How the images spread online

What the f*ck are we doing man https://t.co/Prpxe25hdJ — Mac (@GoodPoliticGuy) September 14, 2025

The pictures initially started spreading on sites such as X and Reddit, where people re-posted and captioned them to reinforce the viral impact. Memes and jokes ensued, with some identifying manipulations in the images that indicated they were man-made.

Even with the hints, the pictures were realistic enough to evoke debates over how AI-generated content may be confused with actual photographs. Later, fact-checkers and media organizations verified that the photos were not real. They had been generated by AI software, which is becoming available to the public.

The verification served to resolve some of the uncertainty, but by then, the material had already been widely disseminated on several platforms.

Public response and broader issues

Public response varied from humor to alarm. Most users accepted the images as light entertainment, posting jokes and memes, utilizing the pictures as the punchline.

Others expressed concern regarding the threats of AI technology, specifically how manipulated images can shape perception when shown without context. The incident underscores a larger discussion about deepfakes and media created by AI.

Experts warned that while some AI content is harmless, the same technology can also be used to spread false information or target people with fake material.

​This has also happened with other politicians, celebrities, and public figures in recent months.

Social media platforms continue to be asked to regulate or watermark AI-generated content more explicitly. Although watermarks and mandatory checks have been added by some companies, the technology remains in flux, and discovery isn't always harmonious.

Since AI software is easy to access, more controversial images like these are likely to appear. For many fans/followers, it shows the importance of being cautious with viral content and checking sources before believing it.

