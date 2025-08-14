Vanessa Bayer and Bridget Everett face off in latest episode of Celebrity Family Feud

Celebrity Family Feud host Steve Harvey (Image via Getty)

Celebrity Family Feud featured a sports-themed game on Thursday, August 14, when the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders faced the Harlem Globetrotters.

Hosted by Steve Harvey, the game show saw the two well-known groups play to raise money for their chosen charities.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders played for the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, which opened in March to honor more than 3,500 people who received the nation’s highest military award.

Representing the cheerleaders were director Kelli Finglass, head choreographer Judy Trammell, and members Camille Sturdivant, McKenna Gehrke, and Madeline Salter.

The Harlem Globetrotters, known for their basketball tricks and energetic performances, played for Back On My Feet, a nonprofit that helps people experiencing homelessness.

Their team included “Sweet Lou” Dunbar, Cherelle “Torch” George, Brawley “Cheese” Chisholm, Chandler “Bull Dog” Mack, and Donte “Hammer” Harrison.

In addition to the cheerleaders-versus-Globetrotters matchup, the episode also featured a contest between comedians Vanessa Bayer and Bridget Everett.

Airing at 8 pm EDT on ABC and streaming on Hulu and Disney+, the episode delivered two competitive games and a chance for each team to win money for their causes.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, often called “America’s Sweethearts,” used their appearance on Celebrity Family Feud to support the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington.

Director Kelli Finglass, choreographer Judy Trammell, and cheerleaders Camille Sturdivant, McKenna Gehrke, and Madeline Salter represented the squad.

The museum, which opened in March, featured wartime letters, artifacts, and a rotunda with the names of honorees.

CEO Chris Cassidy said the cheerleaders’ “commitment both on and off the field reflects the same values we strive to share throughout the Museum, teamwork, perseverance, and dedication to a cause greater than oneself.”

He added that “this time it will be us cheering for them.”

They faced the Harlem Globetrotters, known for their entertaining basketball exhibitions.

Their team included “Sweet Lou” Dunbar, Cherelle “Torch” George, Brawley “Cheese” Chisholm, Chandler “Bull Dog” Mack, and Donte “Hammer” Harrison.

They competed for Back On My Feet, a charity that helps people experiencing homelessness through fitness and community support.

This marked a return to the Feud stage for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, who previously appeared in 1980 in a charity competition against Cowboys players.

That earlier matchup raised funds for the Girls Club of America and the Boys Club in Celebrity Family Feud.

Vanessa Bayer and Bridget Everett go head-to-head in second Celebrity Family Feud matchup

The August 14 episode of Celebrity Family Feud also featured a contest between comedians and actresses Vanessa Bayer and Bridget Everett, both leading teams to compete for their chosen charities.

While the focus in the first game was on the sports theme, this second game promoted the Celebrity Family Feud brand of mixing familiar personalities in fun, but competitive trivia challenges.

Steve Harvey hosted the show, which consisted of a fairly simple, yet engaging game-show format where two teams answered survey questions to eventually account for the 100-person survey results.

Points were cumulative based on several rounds of the game, and the team with the most amount of points at the end of the game ascended to the Fast Money round, with the opportunity for as much as $25,000 for charity.

Bayer, who is best known for her tenure on Saturday Night Live as well as her comedic film and television roles, mounted the stage with some clever quips.

The other side was led by Everett, an actress and singer well-known for her HBO series Somebody Somewhere and her live performances.

Stay tuned for more updates.