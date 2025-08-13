This bathtub scene in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 6 shifts the trajectory of the Belly–Jeremiah–Conrad love triangle

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 dropped episode 6 on August 13, 2025, and it has gotten messier than ever. Till now, it felt like Belly was on board with a wedding with Jeremiah, but the ending changed everything. She got reminded of who her one true love is and how she has always been in love with this person.

Conrad had hurt himself pretty badly while surfing, and he came back home with blood all over the place. He sits down in the bathtub, with Belly, rushing to aid him. However, this turns into a yearning moment for both of them. Imagine this: Belly and Conrad, with eyes locked, lips close, and bodies even closer, it was about to get hot, and all the viewers who had been pining for Team Conrad might just get their wish.

However, Conrad placed his hand on Belly's shoulder instead to help himself get up. He then walked out of the bathroom, leaving her hanging, in the moment, rejuvenating what she had thought was long lost inside of her forever. But it did not happen in a second; there were instances in these past two episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty that got Belly to this realization.

At the end, she just sat there, hand on her shoulder, the bare skin that Conrad had touched, with feelings rushing in and questioning her decision to be with Jeremiah and ultimately marry him. Here is what led to this bathtub scene together.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 6 Recap: Belly and Jeremiah

Belly and Jere are en route to getting married, and the episode starts with the two of them lying together on the floor as Adam walks in. Jeremiah is eager to follow in his father's footsteps and wants to become just like him. However, he and his fiancée have to go house hunting together, but it doesn't work out for them as everything is over their budget.

When Belly wraps her head around the wedding planning, it gives her even more headaches as there are more people than she even wanted now that the two of them are getting married at Adam's club, with Kayleigh taking care of everything.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 6 Recap: Belly and Laurel

Feeling overheated and frustrated, Belly drives straight to Cousins, where Conrad is living for the moment. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 sees Conrad calling Laurel because he realized how much her support would mean to her. Ultimately, the mother-daughter duo make up, and Belly decides to go home after a long time after her bridal shower.

During the event, she and Jeremiah play a game where they answer questions related to each other. She answers them all, except one, about a little dog Rosie that she thought her husband-to-be had rescued, but it was Conrad. This led to the first realization that Belly remembers Conrad more than she would like to assure herself.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 6 Recap: Belly and Conrad

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 gifted Belly with a second realization back at home with Laurel, where she sang along to a song from "Bye Bye, Birdie" and remembered that she used to sing it as a kid. However, she used to sing it for Conrad, the love of her life.

And then it all comes crashing down during the bathtub scene in the end, leaving viewers hanging as to which brother she will choose in this final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 drops weekly on Amazon Prime Video at 3 AM Eastern Time.