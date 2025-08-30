The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Kyle’s shocking proposal, Audra’s confession to Nate, and Nikki’s surprise for Victor

In the upcoming week of The Young and the Restless (September 1, 2025), dramatic twists will shake Genoa City. Kyle Abbott will drop to one knee with a ring, leaving Claire completely stunned by his unexpected proposal. Meanwhile, tensions rise elsewhere as Nathan finally decides to confront Audra about all her past schemes. Shockingly, Audra admits to her actions, revealing that she was operating under Victor’s orders all along.

At the same time, Nikki delivers a heartfelt moment, surprising Victor Newman by expressing her gratitude and appreciation for everything he does to make his loved ones feel valued. With emotions running high and secrets coming to light, viewers can expect a week filled with romance, revelations, and confrontations.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

The Young and the Restless Spoiler for the week of September 1 to 5, 2025

Kyle proposes Claire

In the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless, which are set to air from September 1 to 5, 2025, Kyle will be seen on his knees proposing to Claire. This might come as a shock to several people, as seen previously, Kyle came clean and revealed all that he did in France. Claire and Kyle got into a heated argument after that.

Anyhow, further, Kyle surprised his parents by telling them that he plans to propose to Claire, and Jack and Daine were left in shock, wondering if he is making a rational decision. Kyle later went to a jewelry store and asked Claire to meet him at the Crimson Lights to reconcile. However, the preview video suggested that Kyle would propose to Claire, and she would be left in shock, but will she say yes, or is she still upset about Kyle kissing Audra?

Nathan confronts Audra

In the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless, Nathan will confront Audra about what she did in France. In the preview, Nathan was seen asking Audra,

“The truth, Audra, that is all I ask.”

Audra further acknowledged and told Nathan about everything, from agreeing to Victor’s plan to making a move on Kyle when they were in France. Audra said,

“I did it, I agreed to Victor’s quid-pro-quo. I went after Kyle, so I could get what I want.”

This will leave Nathan in shock, and he may reconsider his life with Audra once again. Victor’s plan to separate Kyle and Claire has been nothing but a big failure. From Kyle proposing to Claire to Audra telling Natan about it all, Victor’s plan has hit a wall.

Nikki surprises Victor

Further on, The Young and the Restless, Nikki Newman will plan a heartfelt surprise for her husband, Victor. Since he will usually be the one surprising her, Nikki will say that it’s finally her turn to return the gesture and make him feel cherished and spoiled. As seen in the preview of the upcoming week, Nikki was seen saying,

“While you’re always the one surprising me, ravishing me with gifts, so I thought it was your turn to be surprised and spoiled. Let me remind you how much I adore you.”

This week on The Young and the Restless, some old relationships will reignite, new ones may begin an exciting journey, while others could face unexpected obstacles.

Catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.

