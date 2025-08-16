The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Claire reveal Audra’s secrets, Billy tease a cryptic announcement, and drama heat up in Genoa City

In the upcoming episodes of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, scheduled to air from August 18 to 22, 2025, tensions are set to rise as unexpected confrontations take place. The preview suggests that Chelsea confronts Billy about Sally taking over his company, while Holden is agitated and confronts Danaiel about working with Cane.

On the other hand, on The Young and the Restless, shocking news comes to light when Claire reveals the true face of Audra to Nate. The upcoming week is set to deliver episodes that will leave fans of the show in shock and waiting for the new episode.



Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers from The Young and the Restless. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 18, 2025

Billy leaves Chelsea in shock

In the upcoming week of The Young and the Restless, when Chelsea might confront Billy about what he is doing since Sally took over his company, Billy will hint at his upcoming project. As seen in the preview for the upcoming week, Billy remarked,

“I do have exciting news of my own, and I will enlighten you very soon.”

As fans of the show, we have seen that Billy has partnered up with Cane Ashby, and in alliance with Phyllis Summers, they might be planning something big. By big, it could also hint at taking over the big industries of Genoa City.

Holden confronts Daniel

Meanwhile, in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless, Holden confronted Daniel Romalotti, suspecting him of digging up dirt on him. Daniel denied the accusation, but Holden pressed further, asking:

“Did Cane put you up on this?”

As seen, Cane is back in Genoa City with intentions of taking over all the local industries of the town. Holden suspects that Cane has influenced Daniel to collect dirt on people, which Cane could further use as leverage to take over the companies.

However, Daniel instantly denied any such allegations that might connect him with the notorious Cane Ashby.

Claire reveals Audra’s truth to Nathan

Further on The Young and the Restless, it is speculated that Claire might reveal Audra’s true colors to Nathan. As seen in the preview of the show, Claire stood with Nate, and upon asking what she wanted to discuss, Claire said,

“It’s Audra. There’s something you need to know about the kind of person she really is.”

In recent episodes, Claire confronted Audra about her scheme to manipulate Kyle. Although Claire’s attempt to call her out wasn’t entirely successful, Audra smugly hinted that she could still have Kyle if she wanted to. Claire was left shocked, however, when she later witnessed Audra and Kyle kissing at the bar.

At the same time, Nate was reeling from the news of Damian’s murder, prompting Claire to give him space to process the tragedy. Still, speculation suggests that Claire may eventually reveal everything to Nate about Audra, including her secret deal with Victor, her hidden agenda for the trip to Nice, and now, her kiss with Kyle.

Catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.