The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from August 18 to 22, 2025

Cane Ashby and Phyllis Summers (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing from August 18 to 22, 2025, emotions run high, secrets start to come out, and some surprising partnerships could change everything. Nikki tries to bring peace between loved ones, while Lily and Cane face a serious roadblock in their relationship. At the same time, Audra’s plotting could turn against her, leaving her scrambling to hold onto control.

Love and rivalry mix as Diane sweeps Jack away for a romantic trip, Holden struggles to resist temptation, and Phyllis gets involved in Cane’s business matters. By the end of the week, bold moves and tense confrontations will shake up life in Genoa City, with Victor making one of his signature shocking choices and Nate pushing for the truth to finally come out.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from August 18 to 22, 2025

Monday, August 18: Bridging the divide

At the start of the week on The Young and the Restless, Nikki has a hard job trying to fix the tense relationship between Claire and her stubborn grandfather, Victor. While she works to bring the family closer, Nate begins to notice that Audra might be hiding something important, which could lead to problems later. Meanwhile, Lily and Cane get stuck in their broken relationship, leaving things uncertain and making them wonder what will happen next.

Tuesday, August 19: Love on the line

Diane surprises Jack with a romantic trip, bringing new energy and warmth to their relationship. Holden, even though he tries hard, can’t hide his growing feelings for Claire. At the same time, Phyllis steps into Cane’s business with advice he didn’t ask for, hinting that their future working together could be full of complications.

Wednesday, August 20: Blame game

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Billy demands answers from Adam and Chelsea, wanting the full truth about what has been going on. Rather than take responsibility, Audra tries to put the blame on Kyle, which only makes things worse.

Daniel sees a different side of Tessa, leaving him unsure whether it makes him like her more or changes how he feels completely, which could affect both their personal and professional relationship.

Thursday, August 21: Shocking decisions

Victor makes one of his trademark surprising moves, leaving everyone wondering how it will affect both his business dealings and his family relationships. Jack shares some sincere advice with Kyle, but it’s unclear if Kyle will truly listen. Meanwhile, Nate updates Devon on everything that’s been happening, making sure Devon stays informed as the pressure in Genoa City continues to grow.

Friday, August 22: Truth and consequences

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis finally gets the chance she’s been waiting for when Cane gives her first big task. But things take a tense turn when Nate confronts Audra and insists she be honest. With secrets on the verge of coming out, their relationship’s future is uncertain, and the fallout could stretch far beyond this week.

With reconciliations, sparks of romance, and confrontations on the way, The Young and the Restless is set to deliver a week full of high emotions and drama.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.