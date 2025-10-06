Powerball tickets on a convenience store shelf to enter for an estimated $1.3 billion jackpot, seen on Monday, January 11, 2016. The jackpot has rolled over 18 times with no winner with the next drawing Wednesday. (�� Richard B. Levine) (Photo by Richard Levine/Corbis via Getty Images)

Patricia Hockaday, a Raleigh woman is representing North Carolina in the final round of the NASCAR Powerball Playoff, where one lucky contestant will walk away with a $1 million grand prize. The event, which combines the excitement of NASCAR racing with the nationwide lottery, is drawing attention from both sports and lottery fans across the country.

Reflecting on her experience, Hockaday said (via qcnews.com), “Oh, my goodness, this is a dream come true. I’m carrying the whole state on my back.”

North Carolina finalist reaches the NASCAR Powerball Playoff grand stage

The North Carolina Education Lottery verified that the state’s representative has advanced through earlier rounds of the NASCAR Powerball Playoff and will now contend against three other finalists for the top prize. The winner will be revealed during a live drawing at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

The NASCAR Powerball Playoff was launched before this time as a collaboration between Powerball and NASCAR to bring together two popular American pastimes — racing and lotteries. Players entered by copping Powerball tickets and opting NASCAR- themed entries, with drawing held to constrict down rivals at both the state and public situations.

Each finalist formerly secured a $10,000 prize for making it this far, but only one will go home with the $1 million price. The competition’s structure has been designed to blend chance and addict engagement, as actors were aimlessly named from entries submitted across sharing countries.

Powerball and NASCAR partnership continues to excite fans

The North Carolina finalist expressed excitement about representing her state and added that reaching the final round has been an indelible experience. Lottery officers said that the cooperation between Powerball and NASCAR has successfully added a new subcaste of entertainment to traditional lottery delineations, appealing to a wider followership.

The crown weekend, listed for early November at Phoenix Raceway, will feature the final drawing as part of the event’s fests. The grand prize advertisement will be broadcast live, icing that suckers nationwide can witness the moment.

Since its preface, Powerball has hosted several promotional events, but the NASCAR Playoff series stands out for its unique combination of speed, strategy, and luck. The ongoing cooperation highlights Powerball’s focus on community engagement and creative gests beyond traditional lottery draws.

As the final race weekend approaches, all eyes will be on Phoenix Raceway to see whether the North Carolina competitor takes home the $1 million top prize. Win or lose, her trip to the tests has put her in a rare group of Powerball actors who’ve turned a simple ticket purchase into a once-in-a-lifetime occasion.